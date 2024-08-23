Top 5 Reasons to Buy the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds: Smart Charging Case

On Wednesday, JBL Tour Pro 3, the JBL Tour Pro 2's replacement, was introduced in a few markets. The smart charging case for the truly wireless stereo (TWS) earbuds will have a more giant touchscreen than the model that came before it. Additionally, the charging case has several updated functions. In addition, the earbuds will support the LDAC audio codec and have a hybrid dual-driver system. The audio behemoth has also included new technologies, including adaptive noise cancellation (ANC), JBL Spatial 360 with head tracking, and more.

Advertisment

Top 5 Reasons to buy the JBL Tour Pro 3 earbuds

Tour Pro 3 earbuds have Exceptional Sound Quality.

Advertisment

The Tour Pro 3 earbuds stand out with their Hybrid Dual Driver System, which expertly delivers rich, balanced audio across a broad spectrum. Whether listening to bass-heavy tracks or intricate classical pieces, the powerful bass, clear mids, and crisp highs ensure a satisfying and immersive listening experience across all music genres.

Tour Pro 3 earbuds Touchscreen Smart Charging Case

Taking convenience to the next level, the innovative touchscreen charging case allows users to directly access essential controls such as playback, volume adjustment, and ANC modes from the case. This feature enhances user interaction and supports wireless charging, ensuring your earbuds are always ready to go without the hassle of cables.

Advertisment

Tour Pro 3 Advanced Active Noise Cancellation

The Tour Pro 3 has a cutting-edge feature that intelligently adjusts to your surroundings. Whether in a noisy café or a quiet library, the ANC effectively blocks unwanted background noise, allowing you to stay focused and fully immersed in your music or calls.

Tour Pro 3 Long Battery Life

Advertisment

With up to 30 hours of total playback time (including the additional charges provided by the case), these earbuds are built to last through long commutes, workdays, or even international flights. This extended battery life ensures you can enjoy your favourite music, podcasts, or audiobooks without worrying about recharging.

Tour Pro 3 IPX5 Water Resistance

Durability is a key feature of the Tour Pro 3, with an IPX5 water resistance rating that makes the earbuds resistant to water splashes and sweat. This resilience makes them an ideal choice for active users, whether hitting the gym or enjoying outdoor adventures, ensuring the earbuds can withstand the rigours of your lifestyle.

Advertisment

Price of JBL Tour Pro 3

In the US, the JBL Tour Pro 3 is priced at $299.99 (about Rs. 25,100), whereas in Europe, it is priced at EUR 299.99. Like its predecessor, the TWS is only anticipated to be introduced in a few markets, including India. The earphones will be accessible in the middle of September, according to the business. They will be available for purchase on the official JBL website whenever they launch. There are two colour possibilities for them: latte and black.