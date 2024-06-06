Top smart wearables for runners: Now Run Like a Pro on Global Running Day

The way we track and monitor our health has been completely transformed by technology, making smart wearables the perfect way to track our fitness while participating in sports. There are numerous benefits to running every day, such as increased heart health and stronger bones. This year's 5 June is Global Running Day, which makes it the ideal opportunity to spotlight some of the best smart wearables for runners. In India, Garmin and Apple are the most popular brands of smartwatches due to their respective strengths: durability, cutting-edge technology, and long battery life.

Advertisment







Garmin Forerunner 165:

The brand-new smartwatch from the Forerunner series is intended for runners and professional athletes, providing advanced fitness measurements and personalised training. It has an AMOLED touchscreen display, a fantastic 11-day battery life, a floor climb capability, a barometric altimeter, a pulse OX blood oxygen saturation monitor, a compass, and newer ambient light sensors. Other features include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 1.2-inch touch screen, and water resistance up to 50 metres. In addition, this wristwatch offers more than 25 activity profiles, customisable courses, training impact insights, and wrist-based running power and dynamics. Garmin Forerunner 165 retails for Rs. 33,490 in India and is sold at brand-authorised outlets. A two-year warranty covers it.

Advertisment







Garmin HRM-Pro Plus:

This device does more than just track heart rate. With up to a year of battery life and running dynamics to help you improve your form, it sends real-time heart rate data to connected devices, equipment, and apps. It is a useful addition to any serious runner's toolset because it lets you acquire precise pace and distance statistics for indoor runs by connecting it to your Garmin smartwatch. The strap records running characteristics to help you improve your form and enable running power on your Garmin watches, such as vertical oscillation, ground contact time, stride length, vertical ratio, and more. At Rs. 13,490, this intriguing Garmin HRM-Pro Plus device from Garmin's lineup is another.

Advertisment







Google Pixel Watch 2:

Advertisment

This wristwatch combines Fitbit and Google's Wear OS for improved fitness tracking with an attractive pebble shape and an edge-to-edge design. It has a rapid charging battery life, an enhanced multi-path HR sensor, and a vivid, colourful AMOLED display. At Rs. 39,000, this Google Pixel Watch 2 smartwatch combines elegance and utility for a better overall user experience.







Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:

Advertisment

This device packs a punch with impressive features like an upgraded Exynos W930 CPU and a crisp Super AMOLED display. It provides comprehensive tracking of sleep patterns and body composition. This Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 wrist watch retails for Rs. 27,000 online and offers reliable performance and easy connection with Samsung's ecosystem.







Apple Watch Series 9 (45 mm GPS) Smart Watch:

Advertisment

With its incredibly bright display, this Apple wristwatch can also be a necessary partner for leading a healthy lifestyle. ECG, comprehensive sleep stage tracking, temperature sensing for general well-being, and cycle tracking are some of its health features. It has 64 GB of storage, Wi-Fi 4 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity, and a watchOS operating system. However, since the Apple Watch Series 9 (45 mm GPS) costs Rs 38,299 in the Indian market, this smartwatch's battery life should be improved.

Taking a stride towards fitness on Global Running Day is ideal for celebrating with these wearable smart devices. Each has special features to assist you in tracking and enhancing your running efficiency. But Garmin's sophisticated measurements, like its accurate heart rate tracking and exceptional battery life, make it a fantastic all-around solution for any runner's requirements.