Train Powerful AI Models at Home with GIGABYTE AI TOP

5 June 2024 The world's most popular computer brand, GIGABYTE, unveiled GIGABYTE AI TOP, a ground-breaking local AI solution, at the launch event one day before COMPUTEX 2024. According to GIGABYTE CEO Eddie Lin, GIGABYTE AI TOP aims to "train your AI on your desk," aiming to close the gap in the rapidly expanding field of local artificial intelligence. As the second pillar of GIGABYTE AI's strategic framework, GIGABYTE AI TOP will spur the development of generative AI in addition to the GIGABYTE AI PC, which was introduced earlier this year at CES 2024.

GIGABYTE AI TOP provides the complete package for training AI models locally.

With the AI TOP Tutor, AI TOP Hardware, and AI TOP Utility, GIGABYTE AI TOP provides the complete package for training AI models locally. With a redesigned user interface and experience, the AI TOP Utility software supports big language models with up to 236B parameters while upholding security and privacy. Compared to conventional cloud-based training solutions, AI TOP Hardware is more flexible and upgradable, and it can be integrated into standard electrical systems without incurring additional building costs for electricity. The AI TOP Tutor offers technical assistance, clear setup instructions, and thorough consulting for AI TOP solutions. Because of all these advantages, novices and experts may quickly implement GIGABYTE AI TOP to launch local AI training initiatives.

The AI TOP Hardware includes a range of GIGABYTE devices.

The AI TOP Hardware includes a range of GIGABYTE devices, such as power supply units, motherboards, graphics cards, and SSDs. The unveiling of the Radeon PRO W7900 AI TOP 48G and Radeon PRO W7800 32G was one of the event's highlights. Because of their existence, GIGABYTE is the first and only professional graphics card partner for the AMD Radeon PRO series available on the market. At the launch event, Eddie Lin told the crowd, "GIGABYTE's relentless pursuit of quality and reliability strengthens our partnership with leading silicon giants in making the world better with AI."