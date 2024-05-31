Upcoming New Features that Google is Adding to Android Smartphones

Google is set to roll out a host of exciting new features to enhance the Android smartphone experience, incorporating advanced AI capabilities and broadening functionality across device ecosystems. These upcoming features are designed to elevate everyday tasks and provide seamless integration between your devices.

Edit Your Messages after They’re Sent

One of the most anticipated updates is the ability to edit sent messages in Google Messages. No more worrying about typos or missing words—this feature allows you to correct or clarify messages up to 15 minutes after they’ve been sent. To activate the edit function, simply tap and hold a sent RCS message. This will let you make the necessary changes and ensure your communication is clear and accurate.

Effortlessly Share Hotspots and Switch Devices for Video Calls

Google is making it easier to stay connected with the upcoming instant hotspot feature. This will enable you to connect your Android tablet or Chromebook to your phone’s hotspot with a single tap, eliminating the need to enter a password. Additionally, switching devices during a Google Meet call will be seamless. By tapping the Cast icon, you can move effortlessly between your Android phone, tablet, or web browser, ensuring your meetings are uninterrupted and convenient.

Have Fun with New Emoji Kitchen Combos

With the festival season approaching, Google is rolling out new Emoji Kitchen sticker combinations. These fun, customizable stickers allow you to remix your favorite emojis—like pairing a disco ball with headphones—and share them with friends via Gboard. This playful update is sure to add a festive touch to your digital communications.

Control Google Home Devices from Your Home Screen

Managing your smart home devices will be more convenient than ever with the new Google Home Favorites widget. This widget can be added to your phone’s home screen, providing quick access to control your most-used devices. Whether you need to check the room temperature or turn off the lights, you can do it all with a simple tap. This feature is available to anyone who signs up for Public Preview.

Manage Smart Devices from Your Wear OS Watch

Google is enhancing the functionality of Wear OS smartwatches with the introduction of the Google Home Favorites tile and complication. These features allow you to control your smart home devices directly from your wrist. With just a tap, you can unlock doors, adjust lighting, or change the temperature, offering unparalleled convenience and control.

Enjoy More Payment Options with Google Wallet on Wear OS

Wear OS users in the U.S. and Germany will soon have more ways to pay directly from their smartwatches. Google Wallet is expanding its capabilities to include PayPal, enabling secure, contactless payments. Whether you’re buying your morning coffee or making other everyday purchases, you can do so without needing to pull out your phone.

Unlock Convenience with Digital Car Keys: Expanding to More Vehicles

Google’s digital car key feature is becoming available on select MINI models and will soon extend to Mercedes-Benz and Polestar vehicles. This innovative feature allows you to lock, unlock, and start your car using just your phone. Additionally, you can securely share your digital car key with family and friends, making car access more flexible and convenient.

These new features highlight Google's commitment to enhancing the user experience by integrating advanced technology and providing seamless connectivity across devices. Whether it's improving message accuracy, simplifying connectivity, or offering more control over smart home devices, these updates are set to make everyday tasks more efficient and enjoyable.