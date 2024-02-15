Upcoming Smartphone Launches at Mobile World Congress 2024: Check Details

The largest phone event of the year, the Mobile World Congress, is almost approaching. Held in Barcelona, prominent manufacturers unveil their newest flagship devices and concepts each year at this event. On February 25, there will be a press day to start the event, and many significant launches are anticipated. These are the smartphones that we anticipate being unveiled at the 2024 Mobile World Congress.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

At MWC 2024, Xiaomi is probably going to present the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the 13 Ultra's replacement with Leica tuning. Although not much is known about the impending gadget, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 is most likely going to power it. A multi-camera system with at least three sensors—including a specialized ultra-wide-angle, wide-angle, and telephoto lens—is anticipated for the gadget.

The gadget is probably going to come pre-installed with the most recent HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. As with the Galaxy S24 Ultra and the iPhone 15 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is anticipated to include a titanium frame. This might very well be an ultra-high-end smartphone with these enhancements.

Sony Xperia 1 VI

Although Sony no longer sells flagship smartphones, the company still sells high-end phones to creators, and at MWC 2024, the company is likely to unveil its next device, the Xperia 1 VI (Mark 6). According to insiders, the Sony device is expected to offer a triple camera setup with all three sensors offering 48MP resolution, and the device is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3.

Like its predecessor, Sony may continue to offer thicker bezels with a slightly higher aspect ratio, and the smartphone can still feature elements such as a 3.5mm headphone jack, an IP rating, and a separate camera app with full manual controls.

Nothing Phone (2a)

The Nothing Phone (2a) is positioned between phone (1) and phone (2) in terms of price and specifications, as stated by the manufacturer itself. Leaks indicate that the Nothing Phone (2a) will stick to its basic hardware rather than focusing on high-end components. It will also keep its near-stock Android operating system, NothingOS, which is based on Android 14, and features like Glyph illumination and a transparent back panel.

The Nothing Phone (2a) may come with a 6.7-inch FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate, and the smartphone is likely to be powered by the Dimensity 7200 processor, making it the company's first MediaTek platform-based smartphone.

HMD

Human Mobile Devices, or HMD, has announced that it will present smartphones under the Nokia and HMD brands at MWC 2024. The business plans to concentrate on the entry-level and mid-range markets and is anticipated to display many handsets at the event.

According to the reports, HMD may restore a Lumia-esque design with a colorful body. These devices should also evoke the nostalgia of previous Nokia smartphones.

Asus Zenfone 11 Ultra

Asus has unveiled the Zenfone 11 Ultra, its newest non-gaming smartphone. It is purportedly based on the previously launched Asus ROG Phone 8 but without the gaming features like an extra USB-C connector. The Zenfone 11 Ultra, in contrast to the Zenfone 10, was reportedly a bigger smartphone with a display of at least 6.7 inches.

The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC is said to also power the Zenfone 11 Ultra, and the phone's camera configuration is supposed to be the same as that of the ROG Phone 8. Similar to its predecessor, the Zenfone 11 Ultra could only be available in a few areas and come with a reasonably customizable operating system that is close to Android 14.

Tecno Phantom V Fold 2

When it was first released, the Tecno Phantom V Fold was among the most reasonably priced foldable smartphones available, and the firm is probably going to reveal a replacement at MWC 2024. This time, higher performance, better cameras, and better build quality—particularly in the hinge area—should be included in the forthcoming model.

Honor Magic V2, Honor Magic 6

Honor has confirmed that it will launch at least two smartphones at MWC 2024: the Honor Magic 6, a regular flagship, and the Honor Magic V2, a foldable flagship. Both smartphones will be unveiled on February 25, and the company is likely to introduce some artificial intelligence features in these devices, similar to the Galaxy AI in the Galaxy S24 smartphones.

Realme GT 5 Pro

Realme is likely to announce its next flagship, the Realme GT 5 Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC. The device was originally launched in China in December, and the company is showing off the global version of the same at MWC with features like a curved display.

With a metal frame and a vegan leather back panel, the smartphone is also confirmed to offer technologies such as wireless charging and an IP rating for water and dust resistance.