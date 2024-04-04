DALL E Image Editor Now Accessible within ChatGPT Only

Highlights

Advertisment

· OpenAI integrated ChatGPT with the release of DALL-E 3.

· Users may choose which portions of the picture the AI will modify.

· OpenAI just made ChatGPT free for everyone to use without requiring an account.

Advertisment

OpenAI has enhanced its AI image generator DALL-E with two exciting new features, specifically tailored for its ChatGPT interface. These updates empower users to manipulate images created by DALL-E directly within ChatGPT and provide style prompts to spark creativity.

The introduction of these features signals a concerted effort to enhance the accessibility and user-friendliness of the tool, particularly for casual users. Notably, OpenAI extended access to ChatGPT to all users, including those without an OpenAI account, on Tuesday.

OpenAI announced these enhancements through its official X (formerly Twitter) account. The in-line editing feature within ChatGPT has been expanded to the web client, Android, and iOS apps. Subscribers to OpenAI's paid services can now utilize ChatGPT to create images and, if unsatisfied with the result, access an edit icon alongside the download option.

Advertisment

How to access and operate DALL E within ChatGPT?

Upon clicking the edit icon, users can designate areas for editing by selecting circles and providing additional prompts specifying desired changes. Subsequently, the AI regenerates the image according to the user's input. Notably, Microsoft's Copilot Designer recently introduced a similar in-line editing tool.

Utilizing DALL-E directly can be daunting for those lacking a background in graphic design, as the tool's complexity often requires detailed prompts with style weights to achieve desired outcomes. OpenAI addressed this challenge by integrating the AI image generator with ChatGPT following the launch of DALL-E 3 in September 2023. Now, with the introduction of the editing tool, users can more easily refine their creations.

Additionally, OpenAI now displays style prompts above the text field in ChatGPT, serving as inspiration for users. Styles such as Woodcut, Close-up, Low angle, and artificial lighting, among others, are presented, with examples provided upon hovering over each style. Users can select their preferred style and generate an image in the corresponding aesthetic by following up with a simple prompt.

These enhancements represent OpenAI's commitment to improving the usability and functionality of DALL-E and ChatGPT, empowering users to unleash their creativity effortlessly.