Use these Google AI tools to level up your game in your work space

When we think of Google AI, the Gemini model often stands out as a flagship service. However, Google, under its parent company Alphabet, offers an extensive range of AI-driven features and tools beyond Gemini, catering to a variety of professional and development needs.
From enhancing daily tasks to building customized AI systems, Google provides versatile solutions for both individual users and businesses. Here are five Google AI services that go beyond simple chatbot functionality and provide comprehensive support for end users and developers alike.
AI Integration in Google Workspace
Google has embedded advanced AI features into some of the most widely used apps within its Workspace suite, including Gmail and Google Docs. For instance, Workspace users can now take advantage of the "Help Me Write" tool within Google Docs, which helps create drafts, summarize content, and copy-edit documents with ease.
This AI-driven functionality is designed to save time and improve the quality of written content with just a few clicks. In Gmail, AI steps in to assist with composing replies, summarizing long threads, or condensing lengthy messages.
These features are available to corporate Google Workspace subscribers and even to Google One AI Premium users, whether they’re on desktop or mobile devices. The integration of AI into everyday tools like Docs and Gmail ensures that routine tasks are handled more efficiently, freeing up time for more creative work.
Gemma: Your Open-Source AI Playground
For those interested in building custom AI systems, Gemma is a highly flexible, open-source alternative to the proprietary Gemini model. Gemma offers a range of large language models (LLMs), including its latest version, Gemma 2, which features models ranging in size from 2B to 27B parameters. What sets Gemma apart is its open-source nature, making it compatible with popular AI frameworks like JAX, TensorFlow, and PyTorch.
Whether you're developing lightweight applications or resource-intensive AI-driven tools, Gemma provides the flexibility to experiment with and implement AI capabilities on various hardware setups. For developers wanting to create their own chatbots or language-based applications, Gemma serves as a robust and accessible foundation.
Circle to Search: AI for Visual Search
One of Google’s most impressive AI-powered features for mobile users is Circle to Search. Although currently limited to select Samsung Galaxy and Google Pixel devices, this feature allows users to tap into Google’s powerful AI to recognize images and initiate reverse image searches directly from their smartphone.
Recently, the feature has expanded to include the ability to detect music playing in the background and automatically translate on-screen text. It’s expected that more Android devices will soon support Circle to Search, broadening access to this highly useful AI tool.
This feature enhances user experience by seamlessly integrating AI into everyday mobile interactions, whether for identifying images, translating text, or recognizing songs.
Vertex AI: For Advanced AI Business Solutions
Designed specifically for enterprises, Vertex AI is Google’s premier multimodal AI platform. It provides access to a variety of advanced AI models, including both Gemini and Gemma, that can handle text, image, and video generation.
Vertex AI’s capabilities extend to more sophisticated use cases like advanced reasoning, making it ideal for businesses looking to build applications with next-generation AI technologies. While Vertex AI is a paid service, Google offers a $300 credit for new users to explore and test its potential.
This service is available through Google Cloud and empowers businesses to create AI-driven applications tailored to their specific needs. Whether for customer service, marketing, or automation, Vertex AI is a powerful tool for organizations seeking to harness the full potential of artificial intelligence.
Google AI Studio: Custom AI Model Development
Lastly, Google AI Studio is a specialized platform aimed at developers who want to design and build their own AI solutions. This tool allows developers to create, optimize, and fine-tune language models, choosing between the Gemini and Gemma models depending on the project's requirements. With AI Studio, developers can adjust critical parameters like token count, output length, and temperature to match their specific use case.
Additionally, it includes options for enhancing safety settings and managing content filters, making it a versatile platform for developing responsible AI applications. This tool is a go-to for developers who want granular control over their AI models while leveraging Google’s powerful infrastructure.