Vivo Launches Y200e with Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 and 16MP Camera

In India, Vivo has released the Y200e smartphone, part of the Y series. With a refresh rate of 120Hz, the 6.67-inch FHD+ E4 AMOLED screen on the phone has a 16MP camera within a notch. It is powered by Funtouch OS 14 and Android 14.

With up to 8GB of RAM and 8GB of additional RAM, it is powered by a Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 SoC. The phone sports a 2MP depth sensor in addition to a 50MP main camera with OIS. The phone is equipped with a stylish camera ring and a 2.5D embossed line texture, all finished in a durable eco-fiber leather finish in the color saffron pleasure.

Vivo Y200e Specifications

The Vivo Y200e has a 6.67-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. The display offers a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of up to 1800 nits.

The mid-range Vivo smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset and up to 8 GB of RAM.

The smartphone has 128GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 1TB by adding a microSD card.

The dual-SIM smartphone runs Android 14 with the company's own FunTouch OS 14 layered on top.

The Vivo Y200e has dual rear cameras with a 50 MP primary camera. A f/1.8 aperture camera and f/2.4 aperture 2MP portrait camera. The phone is also equipped with a 16-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The Vivo Y200e is equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor and the IP54 rating makes the smartphone resistant to dust and water.

The smartphone packs a 5000 mAh battery with 44W fast charging support.

Vivo Y200e Price and Availability

The Chinese smartphone maker has launched two variants of the Vivo Y200e - 6GB + 128GB and 8GB + 128GB priced at Rs 19,999 and 20,999 rupees. The color options of the smartphone are orange and black. Customers can buy the smartphone online from Flipkart and offline from authorized retail stores in the country.

As part of the launch offers, the company is giving an instant discount of Rs 1,000 on HDFC and ICICI credit and debit cards. Apart from this, buyers can also avail a free EMI option for up to 6 months.