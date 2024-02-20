Vivo V30 Pro Camera Details Revealed

Highlights

· The triple 50MP camera setup on the Vivo V30 Pro will contain two flagship-caliber Sony sensors.

· The phone is scheduled to launch worldwide on February 28th.

· The Vivo V29 Pro will be replaced by the Vivo V30 Pro.

According to an advertisement seen at a retail location, the Vivo V30 Pro is anticipated to make its Indian debut shortly after its February 28 worldwide launch. The Vivo V30 Pro's renderings and several important technical specifications were revealed by 91mobiles.

Vivo V30 Pro camera specifications

According to sources, the Vivo V30 Pro has a 50-megapixel camera system that includes two Sony fingerprint sensors.

The phone is said to offer the best portrait camera experience in this segment thanks to its 50MP sensor. The Vivo V30 Pro has a 50-megapixel Sony IMX920 main camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX816 portrait camera, and a third ultra-wide lens.

The Vivo V30 and V30 Pro are equipped with a 50-megapixel Eye AF camera. Sources tell us that the Vivo V30 Pro will be available in two colors: Black and Blue. Meanwhile, the vanilla V30 comes in blue, black, and gradient green.

Vivo V30 Pro Specifications

Screen: The Vivo V30 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a maximum brightness of 2800 nits, a resolution of 2800×1260p, and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Processor: The handset may be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8200 SoC.

RAM + Storage: The chipset can be paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

Operating System: FuntouchOS 14 based on Android 14

The Vivo V30 Pro is equipped with three cameras: a 50 MP telephoto sensor, a 50 MP ultra-wide camera, and a 50 MP main camera. The intelligence from ZEISS supports them. A 50-megapixel sensor for selfies may be located on the front.

Battery: The phone would have a 5000 mAh battery and 80W charging support.

IP Rating: The Vivo V30 Pro gets IP54 dust and water resistance.