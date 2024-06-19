Vivo's sub-brand iQOO unveils First Over-Ear Gaming Headphones

Key Highlights

Advertisment

Custom gaming audio effects

Detachable noise-canceling microphone

It comes with type-C connection and inline controls on the cable

iQOO, a sub-brand of Vivo, has introduced its inaugural over-ear gaming headphones to the Chinese market. Priced at 349 yuan (approximately $48), these headphones are now available for purchase through Vivo's official store. Let’s explore the notable features that set these headphones apart.

These headphones boast large 50mm full-range composite diaphragm speakers, which are engineered to deliver clear and detailed audio. To enhance the gaming experience, iQOO has collaborated with Monster Sound, incorporating customized gaming audio effects designed to replicate the immersive sound environment of a competitive gaming arena.

Advertisment

A detachable, fully directional noise-canceling microphone is included, facilitating clear communication with teammates while effectively reducing background noise. This feature ensures that players’ voices are heard distinctly, which is crucial for in-game coordination and strategy discussions.

Comfort is a key consideration in the design of the iQOO headphones. They feature memory foam ear cushions that adapt to the contours of the user’s face, offering a snug fit and enhanced noise isolation. The headphones weigh 330 grams and are designed with ergonomic curves and temperature-matched leather, all contributing to a comfortable fit suitable for extended gaming sessions.

iQOO Type-C Over-Ear Gaming Headset

Advertisment

The iQOO Type-C Over-Ear Gaming Headset showcases iQOO’s signature yellow and black color scheme, reflecting a modern gamer aesthetic. An anodized aluminum alloy clip arm adds a premium touch, allowing for adjustable fit to accommodate various head shapes and sizes.

Instead of the traditional 3.5mm audio jack, these headphones utilize a versatile Type-C connection. This choice enhances compatibility with a wide array of devices, such as smartphones, tablets, and PCs, making them a versatile choice for gamers who switch between different platforms.

In addition to its sleek design and connectivity options, the headphones include a 2-meter cable and convenient inline controls. These controls enable gamers to adjust the volume and mute the microphone easily without disrupting their gameplay, providing a seamless gaming experience.