What Makes the Logitech POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse So Special?

Advertisment

Swiss computer accessory manufacturer Logitech introduced the POP Icon Keys wireless keyboard and POP Mouse in India. The POP Mouse provides smooth, low-noise navigation, and the POP Icon Keys keyboard, designed for comfort and style, features customizable shortcuts and silent typing. Soon, the Logitech POP Mouse and POP Icon Keys will be sold in India. The Swiss company's most recent wireless keyboard has a translucent finish. The POP Mouse has two action buttons, and the keyboard has four action keys that can be customised. The Logitech POP Icon Keys also offer 1-touch shortcut keys for screenshots, emoji menus, and mute. The mouse and keyboard both support multi-device networking. It is stated that the Logitech POP Icon Keys can last up to 36 months between charges.

Here is what makes Logitech POP Icon Keys and POP Mouse So Special.

Ideal for any configuration, the POP Icon Keys Keyboard and POP Mouse blend design with functionality. With its sleek design and bright colour options, the keyboard lets you show off your unique personality. Custom backlighting allows you to adjust the colour and intensity of the lighting to your liking, improving the overall feel of your workspace. The keyboard's layout guarantees comfortable typing for extended periods, and its small size makes it appropriate for use on both desktops and laptops. In addition, the POP Mouse has a shape that fits comfortably in your hand and keeps you comfortable for extended periods. Its faint clicks reduce disturbances, while precise tracking and smooth mouse movement increase efficiency. The mouse's wireless connectivity reduces cable clutter, maintaining an orderly workstation. Combined, they produce a functional and fashionable space for work or recreation.

Advertisment

Details of Logitech POP Icon Keys

Devices running Windows, macOS, Chrome OS, Android, iOS, and iPadOS can all be wirelessly connected to the Logitech POP Icon Keys Bluetooth keyboard. The Logi Options+ companion software allows you to customise its four Action Keys. You can use the Action Keys to open social media apps, music and video apps, productivity tools, and even artificial intelligence products, like Logitech's own Logi AI Prompt Builder, with just one keystroke. Mute, emoji menu, screenshot, and more 1-touch shortcut keys are available with Logitech's POP Icon Keys. The app above allows users to access and customise these. Up to three devices can be associated with the keyboard simultaneously. A single charge is said to last up to 36 months.

Details of the Logitech POP Mouse

Advertisment

The SmartWheel on the Logitech POP Mouse allows for accurate navigation. Additionally, it uses the company's Silent Touch Technology, which reduces click noise by 90%. Two Action buttons on the mouse are customizable and can be used to assign tasks using the Logi Options+ program that comes with it. Logitech claims that the POP Mouse has a 24-month battery life.

The price of Logitech POP Icon Keys in India

In India, the Logitech POP Icon Keys cost Rs. 6,695. Rose Offwhite, Orange Offwhite, Lilac Offwhite, Graphite Green, and Graphite Offwhite are the colours that are offered. The Logitech POP Icon Keys and POP Icon Keys combo costs Rs. 9,295. However, the cost of the Logitech POP Mouse is Rs. 3,595.