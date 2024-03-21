What's Next for AirPods

Apple AirPods may receive yet another design update. According to sources, Apple is developing two new AirPods 4 versions that will bear little resemblance to the company's current models. The report also includes a release date and development timetable for the earphones. According to sources, the Apple AirPods 4 will go into production in May and be available in September or October. Mark Gurman, a Bloomberg technology reporter, exposed this in his newsletter.

AirPods 4 series: Apple has made significant modification

According to the rumour, the next AirPods 4 series may include two variations that feature major advancements over prior models. So far, Apple has made only one significant modification to the AirPods: moving to Type-C charging on the third-generation device.

Although a makeover of the AirPods would be good, we expect Apple to include some critical features in the base model, including type-C charging and active noise cancellation, or ANC. According to sources, the fourth-generation AirPods will have an enhanced charging case with a USB-C port, improved audio quality, and a revised design for greater comfort. The premium variant includes a speaker for Find My Location tracking notifications and active noise suppression built into the charging case.

Apple intends to discontinue the second and third-generation models.

The message also adds that Apple intends to discontinue the second and third-generation models when the new fourth-generation AirPods are announced. According to the rumours, Apple plans to introduce the AirPods Pro next year. The third-generation AirPods, presently in use, have changed from their original design and resemble the Apple AirPods Pro. This variant features shorter stems and an in-ear design but lacks the Pro's ear tips.

AirPods 3

The AirPods 3 provide spatial audio and are sweat and water-resistant. The battery life is promised to last up to six hours of playtime and four hours of talk time on a single recharge. The charging case supports wireless charging and MagSafe, holding four total charges. They also contain adaptive EQ, which adjusts sound in real-time based on how well an AirPod fits in an individual's ear. Dynamic head tracking and spatial audio support enhance the immersiveness of the three-dimensional audio experience.