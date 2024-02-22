WhatsApp's New Text Format Options Feature

Highlights

· Four new text formatting choices are now available in WhatsApp: inline code, block quotes, bulleted lists, and numbered lists.

· The Mac desktop app, iOS, Android, and Web versions all have this capability.

· This is on top of the already-existing Monospace, Bold, Italic, and Strikethrough.

WhatsApp has revealed four new text format options to assist users in organizing and crafting their messages on WhatsApp, the messaging app. Mark Zuckerberg, the CEO of WhatsApp parent firm Meta, made the news on his WhatsApp channel and basic shortcuts may be used to accomplish them. These shortcuts are an addition to the ones that are already available for Bold, Strikethrough, Italic, and Monospace.

According to WhatsApp, the new text formatting feature can help users interact more efficiently through messages, particularly in group chats, and save time. Zuckerberg posted the new format message using the “new formatting options on WhatsApp”, read below to know.

"My team surprised me with this awesome meat bouquet. Here's my review:

Pros

•⁠ ⁠⁠ Smoky ⁠

•⁠ ⁠⁠ High in protein ⁠

•⁠ ⁠⁠ Made me LOL ⁠

Cons

•⁠ ⁠⁠ Ate too many”

Formatting Options Availability

The new formatting options are available to all Android, iOS, Web and Mac users. Channel managers will also be able to access these options, WhatsApp said.

All WhatsApp users on iOS, Android, web, and Mac desktops will have access to the feature, which will allow users to access four new shortcuts in the Bulleted format. Lists, numbered lists, quotes and line code. In addition to support for individual and group chats, the feature is also available for system administrators in channels. If you are a Slack user, these formatting options may be familiar, except in Slack, you can enable these formatting options with both keys and an icon above the text bar.

What are the four new formatting options?

Bullet list Formatting

It helps users to see steps in a process, list ingredients in a recipe, or highlight the main points of the message. You can use this by typing a symbol followed by a space.

Numbered Lists

When you want to indicate a specific order of things, such as instructions or a summary of events. Use by entering 1 or 2 numbers followed by a period and one space.

Block quote formats

This helps highlight key text and make it more visible in posts. Use it by typing the > symbol and a space.

Inline code formatting

This helps separate certain information from the rest of the text. To use a line of text with the symbol `. For example, ``See how I used this text''

These key combinations make it easy for users to format their messages, especially if they use WhatsApp for official communication. Remember these keyboard shortcuts the next time you want to format your notes more carefully or highlight a section of text.