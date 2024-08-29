Why Indian Customers Should Choose Homegrown Brands for Consumer Durables?

In an era where global brands dominate the consumer market, it's essential to consider the advantages of supporting locally produced brands, especially in the realm of consumer durables. In India, domestic manufacturers are rapidly expanding, consistently meeting and often surpassing international benchmarks in product quality, innovation, and customer support. Additionally, choosing Indian brands bolsters the local economy, creating jobs and fostering economic growth. These companies also tend to understand the unique needs and preferences of Indian consumers better than international brands. By opting for locally-produced products, consumers contribute to reducing the carbon footprint associated with international shipping. Ultimately, supporting Indian consumer durables brands is a practical choice that benefits both the economy and the environment.

Advertisment

Commitment to Quality

The days when Indian brands were synonymous with compromised quality are long gone. Today, numerous domestic manufacturers uphold stringent quality control measures and adhere to international standards. They invest heavily in research and development to produce products that consistently meet and often exceed customer expectations. Choosing Indian brands provides consumers with the assurance that they are investing in durable and reliable products. Indian brands are known for offering competitive pricing and value for money. They often provide feature-rich TVs at lower price points compared to their foreign counterparts, aiming to cater to a broad consumer base.



Focus on innovation

Advertisment

Indian consumer durables brands have gained recognition for their innovative approaches in recent years. They are proactive in integrating advanced technologies and enhancing user experiences through intuitive and user-friendly designs. These brands are setting new benchmarks in industry innovation. By supporting these homegrown brands, consumers play a pivotal role in fostering continuous advancements in technology and product development within India. This support encourages brands to invest more in research and development, leading to the introduction of cutting-edge technologies and innovative features..



Supporting the Economy

Purchasing from Indian brands means more than acquiring a product; it involves investing in the Indian economy. Local brands play a significant role in job creation, skill enhancement, and industrial expansion within the nation. This economic stimulus extends beyond the brand, positively impacting suppliers, distributors, and service providers throughout the entire supply chain.

Advertisment



Products Designed for Indian Consumers

Indian brands understand the unique challenges posed by our diverse climate, voltage fluctuations, and varied consumer preferences. They develop and produce products tailored to withstand these conditions, ensuring durability and longevity. Whether it's refrigerators designed for tropical climates or washing machines optimised for water efficiency, these products are crafted with the Indian consumer’s needs in mind. Indian televisions typically have higher sound output compared to foreign brands, as Indian customers often prefer louder audio for their viewing experience.



Fostering innovation and entrepreneurship

Advertisment

Supporting Indian consumer durables brands cultivates an environment conducive to innovation and entrepreneurship in the nation. It encourages participation from startups and small businesses, fostering robust competition and driving continuous improvements in product offerings and service standards. Additionally, this support helps retain and nurture local talent, preventing the emigration of talented individuals to other countries. Consumers also benefit from products specifically designed to cater to local needs and preferences, enhancing overall satisfaction.

Enhanced After-Sales Support

Choosing Indian brands offers the significant benefit of convenient and efficient after-sales service. Local brands typically maintain extensive service centres and robust customer support networks across the country. This results in faster response times, easier availability of spare parts, and overall superior support throughout the product’s lifespan. Indian companies are generally better positioned to offer localized customer support and service due to their domestic presence. This can be a significant advantage in terms of accessibility and response times.

Advertisment



Sustainability and Ethics

Many Indian brands are committed to sustainable practices and ethical sourcing of materials. Opting for these brands allows consumers to actively participate in environmental conservation initiatives and support businesses that prioritise ethical manufacturing practices. This alignment with sustainability objectives is becoming increasingly important among conscientious consumers who seek to make responsible purchasing decisions. Additionally, Indian TVs are increasingly being designed to meet international standards such as the Energy Star rating, which helps consumers identify and choose energy-efficient products. The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) in India provides star ratings for electronic appliances, including TVs, which indicate their energy consumption

Advertisment

Conclusion

Choosing Indian brands for consumer durables goes beyond mere product acquisition; it represents a deliberate decision to bolster local industries, stimulate economic development, and foster technological progress within our nation. Indian brands have consistently demonstrated excellence in quality, innovation, and customer service, positioning themselves as credible alternatives to their international counterparts. As consumers, our support for these homegrown brands empowers our economy and plays a crucial role in shaping a sustainable and prosperous future for India. By embracing and advocating for Indian brands, we contribute directly to a thriving domestic market and encourage further advancements in technology and business practices. Thus, our choices as consumers have the potential to drive positive changes that benefit both our society and economy in the long term.

Advertisment

Author- Mr. Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd