Why You Need RCS on Your iPhone: iOS 18 Messaging Explained

Apple made a significant leap in September 2024 by introducing Rich Communication Services (RCS) messaging with iOS 18. After months of anticipation, iPhone users may enjoy better chatting with Android users via RCS messaging, providing a more seamless experience. Apple released iOS 18 to the general public on 16 September, a week after announcing the new iPhone 16 range, Apple Watch Series 10, and other products at its September event. The update adds several new features to your iPhone, like text effects in Messages and more options to customise your lock screen. However, one new sought-after feature is Rich Communication Services compatibility in Messages, even though Apple scarcely discussed RCS texting during its June WWDC presentation.

Advertisment

iOS 18: RCS messaging

RCS messaging allows you to leverage features such as typing indications and the "Delivered" status message while messaging Android users. It will also assist in ensuring that high-quality videos and images are transferred while texting between iPhones and Android smartphones.

Apple first promised this major upgrade in late 2023. Still, most details remained unknown until WWDC in June 2024, when Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of Software Engineering, revealed that RCS would be included in the Messages app with iOS 18. Earlier this summer, some lucky beta testers tasted RCS in iOS 18 through carrier testing programs such as AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon. Now that RCS has officially launched in iOS 18, let's look at why this upgrade is so essential for the future of communication.

Advertisment

Why is RCS in iOS 18 so exciting?

Cross-platform messaging between iPhone and Android users has always been challenging because messages were conveyed via SMS and MMS, resulting in low-quality photographs and videos, short message lengths, and no interactive features. But, with RCS now available in iOS 18, everything changes. Messaging between iPhone and Android users will improve significantly, providing a more consistent platform experience.

With iOS 18, we see numerous exciting RCS features that operate with Androids and iPhones, including:

Advertisment

Read receipts.

Typing indications

Large images and videos.

Voice memos

Tapbacks/reactions

iOS 18: Does my Carrier support RCS messaging?

Most carriers support RCS, but not all of them. For example, Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile support RCS on iPhones running iOS 18. If you have another carrier, you may be unable to use this feature, but there is a simple way to check.

Advertisment

1. Select Settings.

2. Select General.

3. Tap About.

Advertisment

4. Select Carrier.

When you tap Carrier, it changes to IMS Status and displays messaging support information on the right. For example, if your Carrier offers RCS, you will see Voice, SMS, and RCS. You will see Voice and SMS if your provider does not support RCS.

How will Apple's support for RCS in iOS 18 affect A2P messaging?

Advertisment

RCS compatibility in iOS 18 is a significant improvement for both Android and iPhone users. However, the big game changer will be when RCS Business communications (RBM) for application-to-person (A2P) communications are available on Apple devices. Apple's support for RCS for P2P messaging (together with the Universal Profile) is the first step towards this reality. Sinch and other providers successfully test RBM in beta in several areas. This indicates that Apple will someday allow business communications (A2P) functionalities. While there is no precise date for when A2P RCS will be available, additional information is expected to be revealed later this year.

Also Read: https://www.pcquest.com/tech-trends/is-your-iphone-compatible-with-ios-18-heres-everything-you-nee-to-know-7073643