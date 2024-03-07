Windows 11 Dropping Android Apps (2025): No More Mobile on Desktop

Microsoft has discontinued support for Windows Subsystem for Android (WSA), a virtual machine that allowed it to distribute Android apps to Windows 11 via the Amazon Appstore marketplace. The tech behemoth initially received formal support for the mobile apps through a partnership with Amazon in 2021, and it has since frequently updated the platform. According to the release, Windows 11 users will be unable to utilise Android applications after 5 March 2025.

Microsoft made the statement on 5 March 2024 in a note labelled "Important" on the Windows Subsystem for Android website. The company stated that after next year's specified date, Amazon Appstore for Windows and all programs and games that rely on WSA would no longer be supported. "Until then, technical support will be provided to consumers. The company said customers who downloaded Amazon Appstore or Android apps before 5 March 2024, can use them until 5 March 2025.

Amazon also provided an update for developers, detailing how the development will affect them and highlighting crucial dates to remember. According to the ecommerce behemoth, developers would no longer be allowed to propose new apps. This went into effect on Tuesday. However, developers with an app can continue to give updates and support until the discontinuation date of 2025.

However, downloading and installing new programs is not an option. The Amazon App Store and any linked Android apps on the Microsoft Store will not be searchable on Windows 11. The stunning move comes only three years after Microsoft originally released WSA. While the business did not provide a rationale for the decision, an Ars Technica analysis revealed that Android app users on Windows 11 were relatively low.

According to the story, Microsoft could not reach an agreement with Google and instead opted to use Amazon Appstore, which has a far lower range of apps than the Play Store. Furthermore, most large software developers offer a web-based interface or a standalone Windows app. For these reasons, WSA and native Android apps may never have gained popularity.