World’s Largest Digital Camera with a 3200MP Sensor

Highlights

· SLAC Lab wraps up construction of the world's largest LSST Camera after twenty years.

· Massive 3200MP camera, akin to a small car, primed for ultra-detailed Universe observations.

· Installed on Vera C. Observatory, flaunting astronomy's largest front lens.

After more than twenty years of meticulous effort, a team of scientists and engineers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory in the United States has achieved a significant milestone: the completion of the LSST Camera.

This groundbreaking achievement marks the culmination of extensive research and development, resulting in the creation of the world’s largest digital camera, which was previously installed on the Vera C. Observatory’s Simonyi Survey Telescope.

With an impressive resolution of 3200 megapixels, this state-of-the-art camera is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the cosmos by enabling researchers to observe the Universe in unprecedented detail.

The LSST Camera is truly a marvel of engineering, boasting dimensions roughly equivalent to those of a small car and weighing approximately 3000 kilograms. Its front lens, which spans over 1.5 meters in diameter, represents a remarkable feat of optical engineering and stands as the largest lens ever manufactured for astronomical purposes.

Additionally, a secondary lens, measuring 90 centimeters in width, has been meticulously designed to hermetically seal the vacuum chamber housing the camera’s colossal focal plane. Comprising 201 individual custom-designed CCD sensors, this focal plane is characterized by its remarkable flatness, with surface irregularities measuring no more than a tenth of the width of a human hair, while the pixels themselves are a mere 0.01 millimeters wide.

What will be the role of such an enormous camera?

The LSST Camera is poised to play a pivotal role in advancing our understanding of the cosmos by generating an extensive dataset on the southern night sky. Researchers anticipate that this wealth of data will yield groundbreaking insights into phenomena such as dark energy, dark matter, celestial dynamics, the structure of the Milky Way galaxy, and the composition of our Solar System.

According to Željko Ivezić, Director of Rubin Observatory Construction and professor at the University of Washington, the integration of the LSST Camera with the Rubin Observatory systems in Chile heralds the commencement of what promises to be the most comprehensive and informative mapping of the night sky ever undertaken.

One of the most remarkable features of the LSST Camera is its unparalleled field of view, capable of capturing details across a vast expanse of space. The sheer magnitude of its imaging capabilities is such that it would require hundreds of ultra-high-definition TVs to display a single image at full size.

Furthermore, the camera’s extraordinary resolution enables it to discern objects as small as a golf ball from a distance of approximately 25 kilometers. In the coming months, the LSST Camera will embark on the next phase of its journey as it is transported to Chile and installed atop the Simonyi Survey Telescope, situated at an altitude of 2737 meters on Cerro Pachón in the Andes.

This pivotal moment signifies the beginning of a new era in astronomical observation, one that holds the promise of unveiling the mysteries of the cosmos with unprecedented clarity and precision.