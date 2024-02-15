Xiaomi 14 Ultra to Launch at MWC 2024, Design Details Leaked

Highlights

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the company's forthcoming flagship camera phone, is scheduled to make its MWC 2024 premiere.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has a similar look, with the faux-leather material on the rear panel carried over from the predecessor, according to recently released press renderings.

Strong Leica-branded rear cameras, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, and a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED screen are all said to be included in the phone.





It is anticipated that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will be revealed on February 25. The global release of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro is expected to occur on the same day. There have been several recent internet leaks of the top-of-the-line Ultra model, which is yet unannounced.

Although it may not be well-known in the US, Xiaomi is a top manufacturer of flagship smartphones globally. The Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, which the firm debuted in October of last year for the Chinese market, are now scheduled to make their global premiere at MWC 2024 later this month. A new leak has typically exposed all of the press renderings of the flagship Xiaomi 14 Ultra as the actual launch date approaches.

Xiaomi 14 Ultra Design

The photos captured by MySmartPrice, show the Xiaomi 14 Ultra in black and white/silver. It appears to be a standard metal variants of the new flagship, though, and the business is also producing a Xiaomi 14 Ultra with a titanium body, according to a recent leak.

The silver/white and black variants in these pictures have a faux leather back, just like the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, which was a photography powerhouse the previous year. The publication's photographs, however, don't provide a look at the Xiaomi 14 Ultra's front panel.



Xiaomi 14 Ultra Specifications (Expected)

Further, leaks suggest that the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will have a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED panel (120Hz), powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, 16GB of RAM , and 256GB/512GB and 1 TB of storage.

The Leica-branded rear cameras are back, and it may have some new software tricks up its sleeve. Like the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to run Android 14-based HyperOS, which still closely resembles the older MIUI software.

These renderings highlight that Xiaomi follows a fairly familiar design, especially on the back panel. The arrangement of the four rear cameras looks quite similar to that of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, although MySmartPrice mentions a new silver bezel surrounding the circular camera island in addition to the black and gold bezels.

Meanwhile, the battery of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra could be bigger, and the company is expected to pack 5,300mAh into the device this time around. It should be supported by 90W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging speed.



All will likely be revealed on Monday, February 26, when MWC 2024 officially kicks off. It will last four days and several other mobile phone manufacturers are expected to present their products in Barcelona. According to recent rumors, MWC 2024 could also mark the debut of the OnePlus Watch 2 with Wear OS, a first for the company.