Xiaomi 14 with Flagship Specs & Global Price Revealed

Xiaomi 14 was released globally on Sunday (25 February), one day before Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024 begins in Barcelona. The Chinese brand's flagship device is powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC and has an LTPO AMOLED display with a dynamic refresh rate of 120Hz. The Xiaomi 14 features a Leica-branded triple back camera with a Summilux lens. The Xiaomi 14 phone features an IP68 grade for water and dust resistance, enabling 90W HyperCharge wired charging. The Xiaomi 14 was released in China alongside the Xiaomi 14 Pro last year.

Xiaomi 14 Price and Availability

Xiaomi 14 costs €999 for a single 12GB RAM + 512GB storage configuration. It comes in three colour options: black, jade green, and white. The Xiaomi 14 phone is expected to cost less than Rs. 75,000 in India, and it will be even cheaper if bank discounts are considered.

Xiaomi 14 is set to launch in India on 7 March. It will be available for purchase on Amazon and is said to be on sale on Flipkart. The Indian edition is expected to have similar characteristics to its global counterpart. To recall, the Xiaomi 14 was released in China in October last year, with a starting price of CNY 3,999 (approximately Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration.

Xiaomi 14 Specifications

The Xiaomi 14 is a dual SIM (nano + e-SIM) device with a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED (1,200x2,670 pixels) display with 460ppi pixel density and an adjustable refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz. It runs on HyperOS, which is based on Android 14. The panel can deliver a peak brightness of 3,000 nits, HDR10+ compatibility, and touch sampling rates of up to 240Hz. The Xiaomi 14 screen has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection, and the rear has a 3D curved glass coating. Xiaomi 14 is powered by a 4nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage.

The Xiaomi 14 features a Leica-branded triple back camera with a Summilux lens. The camera combination includes a 50-megapixel Light Hunter 900 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f//1.6 aperture, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with Leica's 75mm floating lens technology, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter with a 115-degree field of view. The 32-megapixel in-display front camera is useful for selfies and video chats. The selfie camera is housed in a hole punch cutout in the centre of the display.

The Xiaomi 14 supports 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and NavIC, and has a USB Type-C connection. The sensors on board are an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, proximity sensor, linear motor, IR blaster, flicker sensor, and colour sensor. In addition, the Xiaomi 14 phone has four microphones. It includes dual speakers with Dolby Atmos compatibility. The Xiaomi 14 handset is dust- and water-resistant, with an IP68 rating.

The Xiaomi 14 features a 4,610mAh battery and supports 90W cable and 50W wireless charging. The quoted charging time from 0 to 100% for 90W HyperCharge technology is 31 minutes. The Xiaomi 14 handset measures 152.8x71.5x8.20mm and weighs 193 grams.