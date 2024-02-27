Xiaomi MWC 2024

Highlights
· Xiaomi has disclosed the arrival date of HyperOS in India.
· The Xiaomi 14 is expected to go on sale with HyperOS in India on March 7.
· The first electric SU7 automobile was unveiled by Xiaomi during the 2024 Mobile World Congress.
Xiaomi has introduced a new software platform called HyperOS for its smartphones, tablets, and even its recently released automobiles. This OS is on display in the Xiaomi SU7 vehicle, Xiaomi Tab 6S Pro, Xiaomi 14, and Xiaomi 14 Ultra at the present MWC. The Xiaomi 14 will be available in India starting on March 7. Thus, the announcement of Xiaomi's impending HyperOS debut makes sense.
HyperOS features
As technology advances, HyperOS will provide Xiaomi smartphones access to AI features like word production, image creation from doodling, text extraction from photographs, and more.
It could have different UI customizations applied to the Control Center, the lock screen, and other locations. Enhanced speed in terms of quicker loading times, quicker startup times, and longer app retention in memory.
It also doubles down on security measures, permission management, and encryption protocols.
More intelligent connectivity options such as sharing mobile data with other Xiaomi devices, receiving alerts from Xiaomi smartphones on other larger-display devices, and using the rear camera of a Xiaomi phone as a webcam on a Xiaomi laptop are anticipated.
Xiaomi HyperOS India Launch
Xiaomi will launch HyperOS in India on February 29 at noon. The company released the same in X. He said that the platform will connect "personal devices, cars, and smart home products in a smart ecosystem."
It's just a few days before the launch of Xiaomi 14 in India. The date is March 7, so we believe the HyperOS announcement will come before the flagship phone is launched in the country.
Meanwhile, the company revealed a list of HyperOS-compatible devices at the Mobile World Congress 2024 and some of these devices available in India are expected to get HyperOS- i update. Xiaomi has already announced the update for devices like Xiaomi 13 Pro, POCO X6, POCO X6 Pro, Xiaomi Pad 6 and POCO F5.
Xiaomi SU7 Design and Features
Xiaomi also introduced its long-awaited SU7 sedan at Mobile World Congress 2024 in Barcelona. The SU7 is said to be a full-size, performance sedan that features state-of-the-art technology with a luxurious interior, impressive range and more. The sedan takes on Tesla, the second leading electric car manufacturer in the world.
The new sedan has an aggressive design, sharp headlights, and LED trim. Xiaomi seems to be inspired by the McLaren 750S. Talking about the rear, the sportier and narrower taillights are joined by an LED strip, giving it a futuristic touch. The side is completed with 19- and 20-inch wheels.
The SU7 is offered with several battery options, including a 73.6kWh battery capable of delivering a claimed 668km range, and a top-of-the-line 101kWh battery capable of covering the claimed range. 800 km on one charge. The greatest power available with rear-wheel drive is 299 ps, while the maximum power available with dual-motor all-wheel drive is an incredible 673 ps.
In addition, Xiaomi's first car offers various features such as adaptive cruise control, parking radar, entertainment screen, 25-speaker system, and other connectivity options. Stay tuned for more features.