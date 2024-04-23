Xiaomi Smarter Living Event 2024

Advertisment

Highlights

· The Redmi Pad SE and Redmi Buds 5A have made their official debut in India.

· The tablet will be available for purchase in India through the Xiaomi website, Flipkart, Amazon, and physical Xiaomi stores.

· The Redmi Pad SE has an 11-inch display, an Android 13 operating system, and a Snapdragon 680.

During the Xiaomi Smarter Living event, the Redmi Pad SE tablet was introduced to the Indian market. Originally launched in China in August last year, it boasts an 11-inch display, Snapdragon 680 chipset, and an 8,000mAh battery, and comes pre-installed with the MIUI 14 custom skin. Notably, it's only available in a Wi-Fi-only variant, with no 4G option.

Alongside the Redmi Pad SE tablet, the brand also unveiled the Redmi Buds 5A and other IoT devices.

Redmi Pad SE Price and Availability

The Redmi Pad SE is priced at Rs 12,999 for the 4GB/128GB variant, Rs 13,999 for the 6GB/128GB model, and Rs 14,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. It will be offered in Graphite Gray and Lavender Purple colors. Additionally, there's an instant Rs 1,000 bank discount available with ICICI Card.

Moreover, there's an optional Redmi Pad SE cover priced at Rs 1,299. Sales of the Redmi Pad SE will commence on April 24th through various channels including Amazon, Flipkart, Xiaomi website, and Xiaomi retail stores.

Redmi Pad SE Specifications

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Pad SE features an 11-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1920×1200 pixels, 400nits brightness, 180Hz touch sampling rate, and an 84.4 percent screen-to-body ratio.

It supports up to a 90Hz refresh rate. Powering the tablet is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 Mobile Platform paired with Adreno 610 GPU. The device comes with options of 4GB/6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB eMMC 5.1 internal storage, expandable via microSD card.

Running on Android 13-based MIUI 14, it houses an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and USB Type-C.

The tablet is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery supporting 10W charging. It also features Dolby Atmos and stereo speakers and measures 255.53mm x 167.08mm x 7.36mm.

Redmi Buds 5A

Moving on to the Redmi Buds 5A, these TWS earbuds offer Active Noise Cancellation of up to 25db and AI ENC for clear calls even in noisy environments. Featuring 12mm drivers, they promise dynamic audio and deep bass for an immersive experience. They support Google Fast Pair, have an IPX4 rating, and offer Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.

Redmi Buds 5A Specifications

The Redmi Buds 5A will launch at a special price of Rs 1,499, with sales starting on April 29th through Mi.com, Xiaomi, and Reliance stores, available in Black and White colors. Xiaomi claims they can last up to 30 hours with the carry case on a single charge, and just 10 minutes of fast charging provides 90 minutes of playtime. They also feature Low Latency for quick response and touch control for music control.