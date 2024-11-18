Xiaomi’s HyperOS 2 Explained: HyperCore, HyperConnect, HyperAI

The new customisation features included in the HyperOS 2 upgrade are meant to significantly enhance the user experience by providing flexibility and customisation possibilities. With the Xiaomi 15 series, Xiaomi's latest operating system, HyperOS 2, made its debut in China. It highlights three significant technological developments:

HyperCore:

This improves system responsiveness and performance and forms the foundation of HyperOS 2. It seeks to decrease energy usage while enhancing gaming performance, app loading times, and device efficiency in general.

HyperConnect:

This feature makes it easier to move files and apps between Xiaomi smartphones, tablets, and other devices through smooth connectivity. It also makes features like using the camera on several devices at once possible.

HyperAI:

This element presents several AI-powered functions, including writing aids, real-time translation, and customised backgrounds. It improves user interaction by making the OS more intuitive and sensitive to personal settings.

What to Expect from the HyperOS 2 Update?

Updated User Interface: The updated interface offers a more dynamic user experience, new animations, and improved aesthetics.

Customization Tools: Better lock screen customization choices and dynamic effects for seamless transitions are anticipated by users.

Features of AI: HyperAI offers intelligent tools that improve customization and productivity.

Cross-Device Functionality: HyperConnect facilitates improved Xiaomi device integration, simplifying cross-platform job management.

HyperOS 2 Update: Seeks to provide a more engaging experience

Customizable Layouts : Users can prioritise the information and programs they use most often by resizing or rearranging components on their screens. For instance, users may arrange their preferred widgets or programs in convenient places, resulting in a more streamlined workflow according to their preferences.

Dynamic Content Display : HyperOS 2 can adapt content based on user behaviour and preferences. For instance, it might show different widgets or shortcuts depending on the time of day or the user's location, making the device feel more intuitive and responsive to individual needs.

Adaptive Themes : Users may now choose from a variety of themes, including their preferred colour schemes and bright and dark modes, thanks to the update. This lessens eye strain while improving comfort and aesthetic appeal over extended use.

Enhanced Accessibility Options : Users with varying abilities can modify text size, contrast, and layout to meet their accessibility needs via customization tools. All users will be able to comfortably interact with their gadgets because of this inclusion.

User Empowerment :Customization empowers users by giving them control over how their device operates. Users who modify settings to fit their preferences feel more connected to their devices, leading to increased satisfaction and loyalty.

Improved Engagement Through Personalization: By customising content and recommendations according to user interactions, HyperOS 2 seeks to provide a more engaging experience. For instance, the system can prioritise particular apps or features in the interface if consumers use them regularly.

Eligible Devices for HyperOS 2 Update

The rollout of HyperOS 2 will occur in two batches spanning November and December 2024.

The first batch includes:

Xiaomi Devices:

Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi 14 series (14T Pro, 14T, 14 Ultra, 14)

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Redmi Devices:

Redmi Note 13 series (including Pro+ models)

POCO Devices:

POCO F6 Pro

POCO X6/X6 Pro

POCO M6 Pro

The second batch in December will include:

Xiaomi Devices:

Xiaomi 13 series (13 Ultra, 13 Pro, 13 Lite)

Xiaomi 12 series (12T Pro, 12T, etc.)

Xiaomi Mi 11 series (including Mi 11 Ultra)

Redmi Devices:

Redmi Note 12 series

Redmi K50i

Redmi models from the Redmi 13 series

POCO Devices:

POCO F5/F5 Pro

POCO X4 GT

Various other models

Additionally, tablets like the Xiaomi Pad 6 and smart devices like the Xiaomi Smart Band 9 Pro will receive the update.

This version attempts to give users a more natural experience by emphasising AI capabilities and user customization. Eligible devices will gain from these improvements as the rollout starts in November and lasts through December, giving Xiaomi a competitive edge in the smartphone market.