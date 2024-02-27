Xiaomi's Pad 6S Pro

At Mobile World Congress 2024, Xiaomi unveiled its next flagship Android tablet, the Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro, powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with a high-resolution 3K display and a 144Hz refresh rate. It is also one of the most expensive tablets the business has ever released, costing 699 Euros (about Rs 62,700). The tablet's Mi Canvas software has been updated to include generative AI capabilities, allowing it to produce images via text prompts similar to Gemini AI. It also consists of an AI conference toolset capable of summarising and translating web pages in real-time.
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro: Design
The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro tablet has a metal unibody with a thickness of 6.26mm, and the business sells extra accessories such as a keyboard folio and the Xiaomi Focus Pen, which supports up to 8192 levels of pressure sensitivity with a latency of 5ms.
Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro: Specification
The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is a large tablet with a 12.4-inch screen with a native resolution of 3048x2032p and a peak brightness of up to 900 nits. Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and supports Dolby Vision. The Xiaomi Pad 6S Pro tablet also features six speakers equipped with Dolby Atmos.