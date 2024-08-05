You Can Now Record Calls on Your iPhone: A Step-by-Step Guide

With the most recent iOS release, Apple introduced a revolutionary feature that lets iPhone users record calls straight from the Phone app and access thorough copies of such conversations. The Notes app automatically stores the spoken words of recorded calls, allowing for a smooth integration of this new functionality and the creation of accessible record conversations. This upgrade dramatically improves the iOS experience by giving users an effective tool for organising, reviewing, and referring to phone calls for personal, professional, or legal reasons.

The iPhone's recently added call recording and transcription capabilities include several essential features that improve user experience:

Direct Recording from the Phone App

Users may quickly begin recording calls with a single tap thanks to a dedicated record button within the Phone app. The procedure is made simpler by this smooth integration, which does away with the necessity for additional installations.

Real-Time Transcription

One of the most notable characteristics is the capability to produce transcriptions of ongoing calls in real time. With the text displayed on their screen as the conversation progresses, users can easily keep track of essential details or go over particular points again while on the call.

Notes App Integration

The Notes app automatically stores the call recording and transcript after the call. This connection ensures that all tapes are arranged cleanly and readily available, making it simple for users to manage, search, and review their discussions.

How to record a call on your iPhone?

Finally, you can record a call on an iPhone without requiring extra devices. All it takes is a few easy steps to obtain the transcription of the conversation. Organising and reviewing significant phone conversations is now simpler than ever, thanks to this new function, which blends perfectly into the iPhone ecosystem.

Make or Take a Call

Begin by making or taking a call using your regular method.

Access the Record Option

The Phone app's UI has a new "Record" option that you will see during the call on the top left of your iPhone. All you have to do is press this button to begin recording the talk. You'll hear, "This call is now being recorded," as soon as you tap.

Real-Time Transcription

As the call goes on, a transcript of the exchange will appear in the notes in real time. All the call recordings will be saved in the notes app under the call recording section. You can watch this transcription in real time and read along with the debate as it takes place.

End the Recording

To end the recording of your call, press the "Stop" button. Both the transcription and the audio file will be immediately stored.

View and Manage Recordings

The Notes app stores your transcriptions and recorded calls for convenient access. You can examine, arrange, and distribute your recordings here as needed.