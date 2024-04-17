Versatility of LED Technology

There is an old adage which says “change is the only constant”. When you look around, many aspects have changed or evolved for the better. One of the most visible elements is Technology. From the ubiquitous and bulky desktops to sleek laptops to palm tops, technology is at the forefront of this revolution. In every sphere technology has had a significant role to play in the evolution process. Even in the humble lights, technology has played a vital role. Today, on everybody’s lips is LED – Light-Emitting Diode.

In scientific terms, in LED an electric current passes through a microchip which illuminates the tiny light sources that is called LEDs and the result is visible light. LED technology is rapidly developing and also energy-efficient.

LED technology has pervaded into multiple spheres of application – from lights to television screen panels, to signages, digital watches, aviation lighting….just to name a few. The moot question that needs to be asked here – what makes this technology so attractive that it is making deeper inroads into every imaginable sphere? Most important – LED lights render excellent colours. Colours produced by LED do not fade out over time making them a perfect choice for long lasting usage, especially for displays and retail applications. LED technology is designed in such a way that their energy is used to create lights and therefore their energy consumption is far lesser than an incandescent light. As a result LED lights, at home, are easy on the pocket and money savers. But beyond homes, LED lights are used in a variety of applications.

Signages – A big part of retail establishments and outdoor advertisers are signages. Large display boards with images or written content throw bright light and is able to get the message across to consumers effectively. Because LED uses less energy, they also save energy bills for retail establishments.

In Electronics – TV’s, Refrigerators, Watches, Microwave Ovens, Washing Machines, etc., Known for their small size, LEDs have widespread usage in consumer electronics for lighting, displays and indicators on panels makes LED the ideal choice for their brightness and diverse colour range.

LEDs in Smartphone backlight – Smart phones today have become vital, not only as a means of communication, but as a source of information. The quantum of time one spends on a smart phone is increasing by the day. Longer usage of smart phone devices result in faster batter drain outs. LEDs enhance battery life due to the lower power output voltage.

Automotive & Aviation – The use of LED lights in automobiles are on the rise, for they give clearer visibility. They are extensively used in the front and rear of automobiles for better visibility and accessibility. In aircrafts, the cabin lighting is made rich and colourful – LED technology has made multiple colour options and dimming possible inside the cabins.

Industrial & Warehousing – Large factories work 24x7 to manufacture their product. Such places require brighter for employees to work efficiently. At the same time, cost saving is a prime factor for the establishment. LED lights fulfils both these.

Commercials – Malls, Offices, Co-working spaces – With foot falls, shops in malls have to stand out of the crowd to attract the attention of consumers. It is here LED screens and display board play a significant role. In an office environment (even applicable for co-working spaces), LED lights are highly energy efficient consuming less power while also offering better lighting experience.

These are just a few of the application areas where LED lightings are becoming increasingly popular. There are a host of other application areas where LEDs are being embraced. Before long, LEDs are all set to take the world by storm.

Author: Pranav Aggarwal, Director, Ledure Lightings