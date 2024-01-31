Tecno Spark 20 Series: Smartphone You Must Not Miss - More Specs, Less Cash

The Tecno Spark 20 was released in India on Tuesday, 30 January. The vehicle was first introduced worldwide in December 2023. The Tecno Spark 20 phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU with 8GB RAM. It has a 5,000mAh battery and supports cable charging up to 18W. The Tecno Spark 20 device features a dual rear camera system with a double LED flash unit for both the back and front cameras. This inexpensive option also has an IP53 rating. It will be available for purchase within the country shortly.

Advertisment

Tecno Spark 20 Price in India and Availability

The Tecno Spark 20 under the Tecno Spark 20 series is available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin 2.0 (Blue), and Neon Gold. It is priced in India at Rs. 10,499. It will be available in the country only through Amazon beginning 2 February at 12pm IST.

Tecno also announced that with the purchase of any Tecno Spark 20 model, customers would receive a free yearly OTTPlay subscription worth Rs. 4,897, which includes access to 19 OTT platforms such as SonyLIV, Zee5, Lionsgate Play, and Fancode, among others.

Advertisment

Tecno Spark 20 Specification and Features

The Tecno Spark 20 features a 6.6-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixel) LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The Tecno Spark 20 phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. RAM may be practically increased by an additional 8GB, bringing the total to 16 GB. It comes preloaded with HiOS 13, which is based on Android 13.

The Tecno Spark 20 features a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, an undisclosed secondary sensor, and two LED flash units. The front camera has a 32-megapixel sensor housed in a central hole-punch slot. Tecno's Dynamic Port software feature, which functions similarly to Apple's Dynamic Island, is on the phone and displays around the selfie camera cutout at the top of the display. The pop-up bar shows notifications and other alerts, such as charging percentage and call status.

Advertisment

The Tecno Spark 20 is powered by a 5,000mAh battery and offers 18W wired charging via a USB Type-C connector. The phone also supports 4G, Wi-Fi, GNSS, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. The handset includes a fingerprint sensor on the side for added security. The Tecno Spark 20 smartphone is IP53-rated for dust and splash protection and measures 163.69mm x 75.6mm x 8.45mm in dimension.

Tecno Spark 20 Pro

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro from the Tecno Spark 20 series mobile was released on 16 December 2023. The phone's 6.78-inch touchscreen display has a refresh rate of 120 Hz and a resolution of 2460x1080 pixels (FHD+). The Tecno Spark 20 Pro comes with 8GB of RAM. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro runs Android 13 and has a 5000mAh non-removable battery. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro supports 33W of rapid charging.

Advertisment

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro features a 108-megapixel rear camera. It includes a single front camera system for selfies, with a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro runs Android 13 and has 256 GB of built-in storage that can be increased via a microSD card. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro dimensions are 168.61 x 76.61 x 8.40mm (height x width x thickness). It came in four colours: Frosty Ivory, Moonlit Black, Sunset Blush, and Magic Skin 2.0 Green. It has an IP53 rating for dust and water protection.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro's connectivity options include Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth v5.20, NFC, and USB Type-C. The Tecno Spark 20 Pro phone's sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, compass/magnetometer, gyroscope, proximity sensor, and fingerprint sensor.

Advertisment

Tecno Spark 20 Pro Plus

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ in the Tecno Spark 20 series is an upcoming smartphone from Tecno. The phone is reported to include a 120 Hz refresh rate touchscreen display.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ will feature a quad back camera configuration with a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is expected to have a single front-facing camera arrangement for selfies and a 32-megapixel primary camera.

The Tecno Spark 20 Pro+ runs HiOS based on Android 14.