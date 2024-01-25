The Mid-Range Smartphone Throne Awaits: Will the Pixel 8a Rule?

In October last year, Google began selling the new Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. A less-priced variant, the Pixel 8a, is anticipated to launch in May as a sequel to last year's Pixel 7a. The handset is likely to have a new chipset, enhanced cameras, and a design influenced by the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro. Ahead of the formal launch, claimed photographs of the Pixel smartphone's retail box have surfaced online, revealing the model number, design, and specifications. The Pixel 8a is believed to include two back cameras and possibly support 27W wired fast charging.

Google Pixel 8a

Vietnamese user Hung Nv (@chunvn8888) shared claimed retail box photos of the Google Pixel 8a on a closed Facebook group. The graphic suggests that the handset has the model number G6GPR. The retail package depicts the phone in black with rounded sides, similar to the Pixel 8 devices. It appears to include a dual camera arrangement on the back and an LED flash integrated into the visor-like camera module. The power button and volume rockers are on the right side of the device.

Google Pixel 8a: Design

The design of the Pixel 8a appears to be consistent with previous leaked images. The retail box graphic indicates that the smartphone will enable 27W wired fast charging.

Expected Price: Pixel 8a

Google will reveal the Pixel 8a during its I/O event in May. The handset is slated to launch in the mid-range. In India, the Pixel 8 starts at Rs. 75,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, and the Pixel 8 Pro starts at Rs. 1,06,999 for the 12GB RAM + 128GB storage option. Meanwhile, the Google Pixel 7a costs Rs. 43,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option.

The Pixel 8a is expected to include a 6.1-inch display with a refresh rate 90Hz and run on Google's Tensor G3 SoC. It is said to be 152.1 x 72.6 x 8.9 mm.