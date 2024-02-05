The Role of Devops in Enhancing Customer Experience in Banking

In the last decade, India's banking sector witnessed a seismic shift, pivoting from traditional branch-centric operations to a digital-first approach. This transformation was driven by a significant change in consumer behavior, with a marked preference for online and mobile banking solutions. As technology advanced, so did customer expectations for faster, more efficient, and constantly improving banking services. To keep pace with these rapid changes and increasing demands, the banking sector needed a more dynamic and efficient approach to software development and operations. This is where DevOps entered the scene, about a decade ago, offering a transformative solution.

DevOps arose as a much-needed response to the banking sector's outdated and compartmentalized operational methods. During a widespread digital shift, customers, influenced by the digital sophistication of e-commerce and social media, expected similar standards in banking. DevOps offered a solution by accelerating software delivery while maintaining the high security and functionality standards essential to banking.

Transforming Banking with DevOps

DevOps has been pivotal in modernizing the banking sector by dismantling silos through practices like continuous integration and continuous deployment, which encourage constant communication and collaboration between developers and operators. This approach has helped streamline processes for faster, high-quality software delivery, leading to accelerated market releases and reduced manual work while improving the scalability and resilience of banking applications.

Moreover, DevOps, when combined with agile methodologies, further enables the rapid development and deployment of banking applications, which in turn enables banks to take advantage of technological advancements and meet evolving customer expectations. This adaptability is a part of a continuous learning and improvement cycle in software delivery.

In the context of digital transformation, banks have increasingly adopted agile project planning and execution processes. This shift is crucial to keep up with the frequent changes in business requirements that come with efforts to transform clients' banking experiences. Agile methodology is centered on creating applications in small, controllable steps. Each step is thoroughly tested before it is considered complete, followed by the collection of real-time feedback and course correction before building upon the delivered component. This approach significantly contrasts with traditional waterfall development processes, as it emphasizes delivering value to the end user in much shorter timeframes. In the Agile framework, the focus is on people and collaboration, as well as outcomes, rather than rigid adherence to process and rules. This perspective aligns perfectly with the ethos of DevOps, creating a harmonious and effective approach to modern banking software development.

The Continuous Evolution of DevOps

DevOps is central to continuous integration, delivery, and feedback, enabling banks to create software that meets evolving customer needs and drives digital innovation. This continuous improvement approach has transformed DevOps into a major force in reshaping banking solutions.

In banking, where security is crucial, the evolution to DevSecOps is significant. It integrates security from the start, ensuring early, effective testing and underscoring the vital link between security and software development. This proactive cybersecurity approach is essential for maintaining customer trust and reliability.

Reflecting on the past decade, it's clear that DevOps has effectively tackled numerous challenges encountered during banking software development. By dismantling traditional silos and fostering a culture of continuous improvement and adaptation, DevOps has become an essential pillar of digital transformation in the financial services sector. As technology continues to advance, DevOps is poised to remain at the forefront, shaping the future of banking applications and consistently exceeding customer expectations.

Author: Amit Sharma, Director, Software Development, Global Services, Fiserv