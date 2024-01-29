The Ultimate Budget Phone Game Changer: Tecno Spark 20 Leaked on Amazon

Tecno Spark 20 is poised to debut in India soon, and the company has begun to tease the smartphone's major characteristics via an Amazon webpage. The company has also mentioned the handset's price in India and colour possibilities. The Tecno Spark 20 will also include the company's Dynamic Port function, an Android adaptation of Apple's Dynamic Island on the latest iPhone models. It features an IP53 rating for dust and splash protection.

Tecno Spark 20: Price

According to an Amazon webpage for the Tecno Spark 20, the handset would be priced below Rs. 10,499, with the firm claiming to deliver a set of specifications in that price range. The Tecno Spark 20 phone will be available in Cyber White, Gravity Black, Magic Skin Blue, and Neon Gold colours. The Tecno Spark 20 price is expected to be disclosed by the firm in the following days when the phone is released in the country.

Tecno Spark 20: Features

The webpage also previews some of the important features of the Tecno Spark 20. Tecno Spark 20 will come with a MediaTek Helio G85 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. The Tecno Spark 20 will also have an LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and the company's Dynamic Port feature for alerts and other animations, designed around the selfie camera.

According to the manufacturer, the Tecno Spark 20 will have a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. An LED flash is used for both the rear and front-facing cameras. The fingerprint and volume keys are on the Tecno Spark 20 phone's right edge, and the SIM tray is on the left.

The Tecno Spark 20 handset will also include a dedicated microSD card slot, increasing the built-in storage up to 1TB. It will consist of dual speakers with DTS audio. According to the firm, the Tecno Spark 20 has an IP53 grade for dust and splash resistance.