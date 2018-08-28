Every third person next to me in the metro is glued and engulfed to their smartphones screens and playing games. After movies and TV series, gaming is the source of entertainment for people. Though for the young ones, gaming is the most essential part of their lives.

Due to the trends, there are special features in some smartphones to enhance the experience of playing games; and to add on, there are a varied variety of free and paid games in your play store desiring your consideration.

So, today, let’s consider the top 5 sniper games on google play store:

1. Sniper 3D Gun Shooter

Sniper 3D Gun Shooter was released on 10th November 2014. It was published by fun games for free and is supported by both the platforms – Android and iOS. In sniper 3D gun shooter one has to go into the enemy’s base in the desert to kill all of them.

2. Zombie Hunter: Post Apocalypse Survival Games

Zombie Hunter was last updated on 26 May 2017 and is offered by Genera Games. It is considered to be one of the best games free zombie shooting games ever! Where one has to survive in a post-apocalypse barren land by killing zombies and ceasing the dead rising on the Doomsday.

3. Counter Terrorist

Counter Terrorist is offered by mouse games and available on Google and Apple play store. It is an FPS shooting game where the shooter is on a critical strike mission, as the city is under terrorist attack. The player will have to encounter the enemies with armor.

4. Shooting King

Shooting King is one of the finest rifle shooting games with types of stages and gimmicks such as range targets, flying saucer, etc. It promises to give an amazing FPS experience with casual controls and supports 16 languages. Shooting king is offered by Mobirix.

5. Hero Hunters

Hero hunters are published by Hothead games. The game is compatible with Android as well as iOS. You can build a strong team of the best heroes and fight wars in 3D battles. It is one of the sought-after third-person shooting RPG games.