Electrifying India: Evolution of India's EV charging infrastructure

As the world embraces electric mobility, a significant hurdle to widespread electric vehicle (EV) adoption persists: the need for an economically sustainable charging infrastructure. In India, the EV charging network is expanding, with the number of stations reaching nearly 12,146 due to various initiatives aimed at speeding up their deployment.

Despite this growth, EV drivers still face challenges in finding reliable charging points, while operators struggle with maintaining profitability. However, strategic thinking and innovative solutions can solve the economic puzzle of EV charging infrastructure.

Cost equation: Finding the right charge

Central to the issue is the question: How much should EV owners pay per charging session? Charging a 60 kWh EV battery costs between ₹4 to ₹10 per unit (kWh), depending on location and time. This cost competes well with fluctuating gasoline prices, but the overall equation is complex, involving energy costs, infrastructure investments, and consumer demand patterns.

Rohan Shravan, Founder and CEO of Tresa Motors, notes the significant investment required to set up a public charging station, estimated between ₹30 lakh and ₹50 lakh. This includes securing a commercial electricity connection and civil works. "As EV adoption accelerates, these costs are anticipated to decline," he says.

Redefining costs: EVs vs. petrol

The debate between EVs and gasoline vehicles often revolves around cost per kilometer, with EVs having a clear advantage. Ashok Vashist of WTiCabs highlights the lower environmental impact of EVs, citing zero tailpipe emissions and reduced running costs due to cheaper electricity and lower maintenance needs.

"The EV charging network is still developing, but rapid advancements and investments are closing the gap, making EVs more convenient for long-distance travel," he explains.

In commercial and industrial EV fleets, the reliability of charging stations is crucial. High-quality infrastructure, rigorous maintenance, and smart energy management systems ensure seamless operations and economic viability, essential for the shift to sustainable transportation.

Aditya Singh Ratnu of Zevo asserts that EVs outperform internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles in terms of environmental sustainability, energy efficiency, and long-term cost savings. "The widespread adoption of EVs hinges on robust charging infrastructure, advancements in battery technology, and supportive policies," he adds.

High-speed charging: DC fast charger revolution

High-power DC fast chargers are transforming the EV charging landscape, offering an 80% charge in just 30 minutes for compatible vehicles. This alleviates "range anxiety" and enables longer journeys without the fear of running out of charge. However, deploying these chargers requires substantial investments in grid upgrades and balancing power demand and supply.

Ratnu notes: "While the upfront costs are significant, the long-term benefits and cost savings associated with reduced emissions and improved sustainability make these investments worthwhile. The costs for setting up infrastructure may seem high now, but they are a necessary one-time investment for a cleaner, more accessible, and cost-effective mobility ecosystem."

Future is wireless: Effortless EV charging

Wireless charging technology promises a future where charging an EV is as easy as parking. With efficiencies comparable to wired systems, this technology eliminates the need for physical connections, reducing cable wear and tear and enhancing the overall charging experience.

Despite higher initial infrastructure costs and concerns about electromagnetic field exposure, the potential of wireless charging to transform the EV experience is undeniable.

Solar-powered charging: Sustainable solution

Deploying solar rooftop charging infrastructure is a strategic move towards energy independence and a greener future. "Solar-powered stations not only reduce the carbon footprint of EVs, but also offer a path to profitability for charge point operators by offsetting energy costs and attracting environmentally conscious consumers," says Shravan.

Collaborative efforts key

Solving the economics of EV charging requires collaboration among automakers, energy providers, government agencies, and charge point operators. By fostering partnerships and leveraging shared expertise, stakeholders can address the factors influencing the profitability of charging stations, from optimizing energy management to streamlining infrastructure deployment.

Vashist highlights the significant upfront investment needed for EV charging infrastructure, including hardware, installation, and ongoing operational costs. "However, as EV adoption grows, the per-unit cost of infrastructure is expected to decrease due to economies of scale and technological advancements," he adds.

Navigating the future: Sustainable mobility

As the automotive revolution progresses, the chosen path will shape the future of electric mobility. Cracking the economics of EV charging involves creating a sustainable, reliable, and profitable ecosystem that supports the electric dreams of tomorrow.

Niranjan Nayak, MD of Delta Electronics India, emphasizes the economic efficiency of transitioning to electric mobility, noting that EV charging costs around ₹1-2 per kilometer compared to ₹8-10 for petrol.

"The upfront investment in EV charging infrastructure is quickly offset by ongoing savings for consumers and businesses," Nayak explains. "This transition aligns with our national goals of reducing carbon emissions and fostering a cleaner environment. At Delta Electronics India, we are committed to leading this change by providing innovative, reliable, and efficient EV charging solutions."

As the world moves towards sustainable transportation, the future of EV charging infrastructure looks promising, with advancements in technology and strategic investments paving the way for a cleaner, more efficient mobility ecosystem.