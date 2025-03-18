OPG Mobility announces price reduction on Ferrato scooters range

OPG Mobility (formerly known as Okaya EV), a trusted name in the electric mobility sector, has strategically reduced the price of the entire two wheeler scooter barring MotoFaast, Faast F3 under ‘Ferrato’ category, pan India in the second phase of its rebranding. The action stems from the company's belief in extending cost benefits obtained from suppliers to customers directly, as part of its vision to make electric mobility more affordable and accessible.

To ensure our customers enjoy the benefits of high-performance, safety and robust build quality with, sustainable transportation, OPG Mobility has implemented a strategic price adjustment. This move strengthens our competitiveness in the dynamic electric mobility market, making green mobility solutions more accessible.

As part of the 'Make in India' initiative, OPG Mobility has significantly augmented its production capacities, solidifying the position as one of the leading domestic manufacturers and comprehensive providers of electric mobility solutions, including advanced battery technology.

This initiative underscores OPG Mobility's unwavering commitment to achieving operational self-sufficiency, a pivotal step in the company's long-term growth strategy, and supports its expansion of service and dealer base throughout India while offering innovative products at competitive prices.

Anil Gupta, Chairman, OPG Mobility, said: “OPG Mobility is not just committed to 'Make in India,' but to 'Make in India for the World.' Our strategic price revisions and the MTEKPOWER integration are powerful demonstrations of our dedication to domestic manufacturing and new-age innovation. By directly delivering cost benefits to our customers and providing comprehensive EV solutions, we are taking a step to propel India's economic growth and lead the global transition to a sustainable future.”

Anshul Gupta, MD of OPG Mobility, noted: “As we embark on the second phase of our rebranding, OPG Mobility reaffirms its core belief: sustainable mobility solutions should be both affordable and accessible, without compromising innovation or quality. With the strategic inclusion of MTEKPOWER as a sub-brand, we are strengthening our position as a leader in battery technology and energy solutions.

"By strategically streamlining our supply chain and leveraging improved vendor rates, we're pleased to directly pass these cost savings on to our valued customers. This initiative not only enhances affordability but also serves as a key driver of India's 'Make in India' vision, boosting local manufacturing and contributing to national economic growth. We understand that our customers are at the heart of our success, and these price adjustments are a direct reflection of our commitment to delivering tangible end benefits.

“Our promise remains to provide high-performance, safety, robust build quality with long-lasting, and technologically superior mobility solutions that empower customers and contribute to a cleaner, greener tomorrow. This is a crucial step in our evolution, demonstrating our dedication to both our customers and the sustainable future of India.”