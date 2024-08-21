Coocaa TV Series Witnesses Record on Flipkart: Breaking Sales

With the ground-breaking debut of its Google TV series, Coocaa feels honoured to share record customer feedback and positive reviews for its cutting-edge features and technology. The series, which is only available on Flipkart, has quickly gained popularity among customers and is regarded as the finest value for the money. During Flipkart's ongoing Independence Day Sale, Coocaa is stepping up its efforts with an aggressive campaign in response to the exceptional demand and positive customer evaluations. With a starting price of just ₹23,999, the Coocaa QLED Google TV series will surely attract more customers during this special promotion.

The 43Y73, 55Y73, and 65Y73 models in the Coocaa Google TV series have captured consumers' attention, including the Find-My Remote feature, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and Karaoke functionality. Consumers have praised Wonder Audio's immersive audio experience, HDR 10, and the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI-powered picture quality engine for its outstanding picture quality.

Coocaa's Y73 series has garnered significant attention for its impressive blend of features and affordability. Models like the 43Y73, 55Y73, and 65Y73 have captured consumer interest with a compelling package of innovative technologies. The Coocaa Y73 series is a strong contender in the mid-range TV market. With a focus on delivering exceptional picture and sound quality at an affordable price, these models have garnered significant attention.

Coocaa TV Series eye catching features.

Find-My Remote: This practical feature addresses a common household frustration.

Immersive Audio: Dolby Atmos and Wonder Audio technology deliver a cinematic sound experience.

Stunning Visuals: HDR10 and Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI-powered picture quality engine enhance clarity and detail.

Versatile Functionality: Karaoke mode adds an entertainment dimension to the TV.

These models have successfully combined advanced features with competitive pricing, making them a strong contender in the mid-range TV market.

Coocaa TV Series: More customers can now enjoy the exceptional quality and cutting-edge features of Coocaa TVs

Director of Sales & Marketing at Skyworth India Electronics Private Limited, Sushovit Ranjan, stated, "We are thrilled with the incredible response from our customers." "Our dedication to providing cutting-edge technology at an unbelievable price is validated by the overwhelmingly positive reviews and extraordinary demand for our Google TV series. We are excited to offer our cutting-edge Google TV series at even more attractive prices during Flipkart's Independence Day Sale in response to the great feedback and tremendous demand. More customers now can enjoy the exceptional quality and cutting-edge features of Coocaa TVs."

Coocaa TV Series: Coocaa Google TV series

The Coocaa Google TV series has received positive reviews from users for its user-friendly features, which include Daily Hub, Daily Key, and Daily Shortcuts, which offer instant access to frequently used settings and apps. The optimised settings provide the finest experience for gamers and movie buffs for Game Mode and Filmmaker Mode, which have also been praised. Furthermore, customers who value eye health during extended viewing periods greatly appreciate the TVs' capacity to reduce eye strain with Flicker-Free technology and Low Blue Light emissions.

The Coocaa Google TV series offers an all-encompassing entertainment experience, including HDR 10 for improved contrast and colour, the Chameleon Extreme 2.0 AI-powered picture quality engine for crisper graphics, and Wonder Audio for immersive sound. Daily Hub, Daily Key, and Daily Shortcuts are user-friendly features that provide instant access to regularly used programs and settings. The Boundless Screen design offers a bezel-less, slick appearance. The TVs are ideal for fans of both gaming and movies because they include optimised settings for Game Mode and Filmmaker Mode.

Coocaa TV series: Flexible Payment Choices

These premium features are now more accessible than ever, thanks to the sale's exclusive launch rates and flexible payment choices, which include free EMI plans. Coocaa anticipates strong customer enthusiasm throughout the Independence Day Sale, highlighting its commitment to value and innovation. The sale runs through 19 August 2024 and includes the highly regarded models 43Y73, 55Y73, and 65Y73.