GIGABYTE Unveils New AORUS-OLED Monitors in India: FO32U2P and FO27Q3

GIGABYTE announced the launch of its new AORUS OLED monitors, the FO32U2P and FO27Q3, in India. Designed for gaming and entertainment, these monitors feature innovative, gaming-friendly elements, including the all-new Tactical Resolution Switch for quick access and a brand new Night Vision feature. This feature enhances visibility in low-light conditions by highlighting dark areas without overexposing the screen.

The Tactical Resolution Switch is ideal for first-person shooter enthusiasts and allows instant switching to a 24-inch size with 1080p resolution for fast-paced gaming. The FO32U2P and FO27Q3 will be priced at INR 134,499 and Rs 86,999, respectively. Both monitors will be available across authorized channels starting in September.

AORUS FO32U2P Specifications

The 32-inch AORUS FO32U2P is the first DP 2.1 UHBR20 tactical gaming monitor. It delivers an impressive 80 Gbps bandwidth without Display Stream Compression (DSC). This model supports Daisy Chain configurations, simplifying multi-display setups and reducing cable clutter.

Notable features include:

Exclusive DP 2.1 Specification: As the only 32” OLED monitor with DP 2.1 support, the FO32U2P offers exclusive capabilities, including 4K 240Hz uncompressed image support.

Tactical Switch & Daisy Chain: Features like the Tactical Switch for quick-access functions and Daisy Chain support for multi-display configurations enhance its usability and convenience.

The AORUS FO32U2P has earned the prestigious Red Dot Design Award, an international competition for its exceptional design and functionality for product design, communication design, and design concepts. Further solidifying its acclaim, the FO32U2P has been also recognized as the Best 4K Gaming Monitor by Tom's Hardware, receiving their Editor's Choice award.

AORUS FO27Q3 Specifications

The 27-inch AORUS FO27Q3 is designed for high-speed gameplay with a 360Hz refresh rate and QHD resolution. It features TrueBlack 400 brightness and a 0.03 ms GTG response time, powered by QD-OLED technology for vivid colors and responsiveness.

The monitor’s key features include:

10-bit Display & 99% DCI-P3 Color Space: Provides rich color gradations and accuracy.

HDMI 2.1 Support: Compatible with the latest gaming consoles.

Tactical Elements: Night Vision, AI-based OLED Care, GameAssist, and a Tactical Switch for adjusting display size and resolution to 24.5” FHD.

Both AORUS OLED monitors feature AI-based OLED Care protection designed to prevent screen burn issues. This system operates in the background with minimal disruption, ensuring the monitor maintains its original quality. Key functions include Pixel Clean, Static Control, Pixel Shift, and Sub-Logo Dim. These features collectively ensure optimal performance and longevity of the OLED display.

Additionally, GIGABYTE has announced the launch of its Shout Out Program, “You Review. We Reward”, running until September 30, 2024, centered around "Putting the Consumer Experience First," to invite customers to share feedback and experience, contributing to the ongoing innovation of the brand, with the opportunity to earn exclusive rewards.