Upgrade Your Entertainment: Daiwa's Coolita TVs with Eye-Care & OTT!

Daiwa Launches Affordable Coolita TVs with Eye-Care Mode, OTT Support

New Delhi, December 11, 2024: Daiwa, a prominent name in India’s smart TV market, has unveiled two new budget-friendly TVs under its Coolita range. The 32-inch (Rs. 7,499) and 43-inch (Rs. 13,999) models cater to value-conscious consumers while offering premium features such as Eye-Care Mode, Apple Airplay, and OTT platform access.

Sleek Design with Immersive Viewing

The Coolita TVs blend aesthetics and functionality. Both models feature a frameless edge-to-edge display with a diamond-cut slim bezel, offering a modern look. The 178-degree viewing angle, 8.5ms response time, and 60Hz refresh rate ensure smooth performance for gamers and entertainment enthusiasts alike.

32-inch Model (D32H1COC) : HD Ready resolution (1366 x 768 pixels).

43-inch Model (D43F1COC) : Full HD resolution (1920 x 1080 pixels).

Quantum Luminate Technology for superior brightness and rich colors.

For sound, the TVs are equipped with 20W Two Box speakers, providing clear and powerful audio.

Smart Features for Seamless Entertainment

These TVs are loaded with connectivity options and content platforms:

Stream on the Go : Built-in Miracast and Apple Airplay enable effortless streaming from smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Popular OTT Access : YouTube, Prime Video, Zee5, and Sony Liv preloaded for instant entertainment.

Waterfall Launcher : Intuitive interface for easy navigation.

Multiple Ports: RF, AV, HDMI, USB, and audio outputs to connect a range of devices.

Eye-Care and Viewing Modes

Prioritizing health and flexibility, the Coolita TVs come with:

Eye-Care Mode to reduce blue light and minimize eye strain.

Seven Picture Modes and Five Sound Modes for customizable viewing experiences.

Built for India

Ms. Priyanka Sukhija, Director of Brand Operations, highlighted Daiwa’s commitment to quality and affordability:

“The Coolita TV range is designed to bring exceptional entertainment to Indian homes at unbeatable prices. With in-house manufacturing, we ensure reliability and performance, offering a product that truly represents value for money.”

Both models run on a Quad-core processor with 512MB RAM and 4GB ROM, delivering seamless performance for streaming and apps. Features like parental controls and sleep timers enhance their usability for families.

Pricing and Availability

The Coolita TVs are available on Flipkart, backed by a 1-year warranty, easy EMI options, and bank discounts.

Product Links: