Vivo G2: 13MP Photography & Smooth Performance Under Budget, Specs & Price Revealed

The Vivo G2 was released in China on Friday as the latest addition to its affordable smartphone lineup. The Vivo G2 smartphone has a 6.56-inch LCD screen with a 90 Hz refresh rate and runs on MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 processor, with up to 256 GB of internal storage. The Vivo G2 handset also has a 5,000mAh battery with 15W charging capabilities. According to the Chinese smartphone maker, it comes pre-installed with Android 13-based OriginOS 3.

Advertisment

Vivo G2 Price and Availability

The Vivo G2 is priced at CNY 1,199 (approximately Rs. 14,000) for the base model with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is also available in 6 GB+128 GB and 8 GB+128 GB models, with prices starting at CNY 1,499 (approximately Rs. 17,500) and CNY 1,599 (about Rs. 18,700).

The most costly configuration costs CNY 1,899 (approximately Rs. 22,200) and includes 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Customers in China can purchase the Vivo G2 in a single Space Black hue. Vivo has not announced any intentions to launch the phone in additional markets, including India.

Advertisment

Vivo G2 specs and features:

The recently released Vivo G2 is a dual SIM (Nano) smartphone that runs OriginOS 3 based on Android 13. The handset has a 6.56-inch HD+ (720x1,612 pixel) IPS LCD screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz and an 89.67 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Vivo G2 handset is powered by a 7nm Dimensity 6020 processor and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM.

The Vivo G2 has a 13-megapixel rear camera with an f/2.2 aperture for taking photos and videos. The Vivo G2 phone also boasts a 5-megapixel front-facing camera with an f/2.8 aperture for making video calls and taking selfies.

The Vivo G2 has up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage. The connectivity choices include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a USB Type-C connection, and a 3.5mm audio jack. Sensors on board include an ambient light sensor, accelerometer, proximity sensor, e-compass, and flicker sensor.

The Vivo G2 phone has a 5,000mAh battery and 15W charging capabilities. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The Vivo G2 is 165.74x75.43x8.09mm and weighs 186 g, according to the firm.