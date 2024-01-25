Vivo V30 Series Likely to Hit Global Market, Company Releases Teaser

Advertisment

The official Vivo Philippines website lists the Vivo V30 series.

The website displays the phone's shape and gives us a quick preview of its front and back designs.

There are rumors that the Vivo S18 range will be rebranded as the Vivo V30 series.

The business has formally teased the Vivo V30 series. On the company's worldwide website for the Philippines, there is a special microsite that has a silhouette and gives us a quick overview of the front and back designs.

The website refers to the "Vivo V30 series," implying that there would be two variants similar to the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro. The website's design resembles the one that was previously released.

Vivo V30 series information shared formally

The Vivo V30 collection is now formally indexed at the company’s legit internet site. The list consists of the silhouettes of the two phones: the Vivo V30 and Vivo V30 Pro.

The smartphone has curved edges to the edges and a center-placed punch-hollow cutout for the selfie snapper. On the rear design, there may be a rectangular module to house the rear cameras.

No specs are found on the internet site; however, it mentions that the Vivo V30 collection will provide “flagship overall performance.”. The collection boasts clever picture capabilities that may manage each day's photographs and expert clicking.

The internet site additionally notes that there can be sufficient garage space to make sure a large quantity of content material may be saved. The chipset is said to provide advanced overall performance and might manage every-day tasks.

Vivo V30 Features (Expected)

The preferred Vivo V30 has been regarded on Geekbench and has been controlled to attain 4,167 factors within the Vulkan test.

The smartphone is predicted to include Android 14 OS and an Adreno 720 GPU. The Vivo V30 collection is purported to be a rebrand of the Vivo S18 lineup, which was released in China some time ago.

Display: 6.78-inch FHD+ AMOLED show with 2800×1260 pixels resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, 20:9 thing ratio, HDR10+, and as much as 2800 nits top brightness.

Processor: The Vivo S18 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC with an Adreno 720 GPU. The Pro version ships with an extra-effective MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chipset.

OS: Android 14 (primarily based on OriginOS 4).

Vivo S18 Cameras: 50MP OmniVision OV50E number one sensor with f/1.88 aperture, OIS, LED flash, an 8MP ultra-huge OmniVision OV08D10 sensor with f/2.2 aperture.

Front Camera: There is a 50MP the front digital digicam with twin smooth LED flash for selfies and video chats.

Others: There is an in-show fingerprint sensor, Stereo Speakers, and Hi-Res audio.

Battery: 5,000mAh battery with 80W speedy charging.