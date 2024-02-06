Vivo V30: What Makes the Vivo V30 Dust & Splashproof?

Vivo has launched another smartphone to its V-series portfolio, the Vivo V30, following numerous rumours and teasers. The phone features a premium design, 50MP cameras, a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, and a 6.78" 1.5K display. Here's everything you need to know about the latest V-series model.

Vivo V30 Price and Availability

The Vivo V30 will be launched in over 30 markets, including Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, India, the UAE, Egypt, Pakistan, and Singapore, to mention a few. Unfortunately, it would help if you waited for the official pricing update for each market on their respective country's website.

Vivo V30 Specifications and Features

Vivo V30 is a well-designed phone that comes in four colours. The Waving Aquas has a rippling magnetic particle effect; the Bloom White has a 3D petal pattern; the Noble Black contains Glourite AG Glass, and the Lush Green has a colour-changing pattern.

The Vivo V30 has been introduced with a 6.78" AMOLED 3D curved glass panel that boasts 1.5K resolution. The display breathes at a refresh rate of 120Hz and has a peak brightness of up to 2,800 nits (which is considerable), making it ideal for usage even in direct sunlight. The Vivo V30 phone also has an IP54 classification for water and dust, which is reasonable given the likely price point.

Under the hood, we have a Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, the most popular 7-series processor, clocked at a maximum of 2.63GHz. Vivo V30 features a standard 1+3+4 CPU architecture manufactured on a 4nm node. The GPU is an Adreno 720 GPU, which delivers 50% more power than the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1. Vivo V30 also includes up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer has equipped the V30 with a 3,002mm2 vapour chamber, keeping the Vivo V30 phone cool even when performing intensive processing. It also has 11 temperature sensors, which help the device run more smoothly.

The software is handled by FuntouchOS 14, which runs on Android 14. Vivo has pledged at least four years of software support. Regarding optics, a 50MP front camera is neatly tucked inside a punch-hole cut-out in the centre. At the back, we have a 50MP OmniVision OV50E primary sensor paired with a 50MP ultrawide with autofocus to complete the dual camera arrangement.