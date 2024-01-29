Vivo Y100 5G Offers Flagship Features at Unbeatable Price

The Vivo Y100 5G, the latest model in the company's Y100 series, was introduced in Indonesia. In the Chinese market, the smartphone, which has a 50-megapixel primary camera, replaces the Y100, Y100i, and Y100i Power models. The Chinese model is less feature-rich than the Indonesian version, which has a Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 chipset, a 5,000mAh battery, and support for 80W rapid charging. There are two colour options for the Vivo Y100 5G: purple orchid and black onyx.

Price of the Vivo Y100 5G

The 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage edition of the Vivo Y100 5G costs IDR 3,899,000 (about Rs. 20,500), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage model costs IDR 4,199,000 (about Rs. 22,000). Authorised stores and Vivo's web store in Indonesia are the places to get it.

Information on the debut of the Vivo Y100 5G in India still needs to be discovered. In December 2023, the Vivo Y100i Power was introduced in China. Its pricing range for the single 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage option was CNY 2,099, or approximately Rs. 24,000. An earlier iteration of the Vivo Y100 was introduced in India in February 2023, priced at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage option. It had a 4,500mAh battery that supported 44W cable charging and the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC.

Specifications of the Vivo Y100 5G

A 6.6-inch Full-HD (1080 x 2400) AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a maximum brightness of 1,200 nits is the focal point of the Vivo Y100 5G. The DCI-P3 colour gamut is 100% covered by the screen according to its rating. Vivo Y100 5G has an 8GB RAM Snapdragon 4 Gen 2 CPU with up to 256GB of internal storage under the hood. Funtouch OS 14, based on Android 14, comes pre-installed on the Vivo Y100 5G smartphone.

The Vivo Y100 5G boasts a triple back camera array consisting of an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, a flicker sensor, and a 50-megapixel primary shooter. It has an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front. A 5,000mAh battery that supports 80W cable fast charging powers the device.

Regarding connectivity, it is compatible with dual SIM (nano), dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, NFC, Bluetooth 5.0, USB Type-C connector, and QZSS. The Vivo Y100 5G gadget has an e-compass, proximity sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, and in-display fingerprint sensor among its sensors.