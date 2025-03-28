Contactless Travel Revolution: Digi Yatra

Imagine this: no boarding pass, no ID checks, no long queues. Just your face—and you're through. This isn’t sci-fi. It’s already real at 24 Indian airports. And at the heart of this transformation? Digi Yatra. We caught up with Siddharth Sharma, Head of IT Operations at Digi Yatra, on our latest podcast episode to unpack how they're quietly rewriting the air travel rulebook.
The Tech Behind the Magic: Digi Yatra
Digi Yatra’s story began in 2015 with one ambitious question: Can flying be as easy as entering a mall? Fast forward to now, and over 11 million users have experienced it—zero paperwork, zero hassle.
The secret sauce? A mix of AI, facial recognition, and blockchain—but with a twist. Unlike most platforms that hoard your data, Digi Yatra doesn’t store anything centrally. Not even your face. Siddharth calls it “Don’t Know Your Customer”—DKYC for short. Once you clear security, the system deletes your data within hours.
Privacy Isn’t an Afterthought. It’s the Foundation.
That bold “zero storage” claim raised eyebrows. Even within the tech community. But Siddharth stood firm. "Our goal was clear—efficiency without compromise. You shouldn’t have to trade privacy for convenience," he said.
The facial data and Aadhaar-based credentials live and die on your device—or the airport’s local server. No Big Brother. No data trail. Just you, your phone, and a smooth journey.
What’s Next? Think Bigger Than Airports.
Digi Yatra is already looking beyond terminals. Trains. Hotels. Even global partnerships. Imagine using the same face-scan system to hop on a bullet train or check into a hotel room. A universal digital identity—carried by you, controlled by you.
In Siddharth’s words, “We're not just building a product. We're building the future of mobility.”
Final Boarding Call:
Digi Yatra is more than a travel hack. It’s a statement. In a world that tracks every click, this is a system that says: you can fly without giving up who you are.
