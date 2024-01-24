Xiaomi 14 Mystery to Unfold Soon– What's in Store?

The Xiaomi 14 could be released in India and other international markets in the upcoming weeks or months following the Xiaomi 14 Pro's unveiling. Only the regular model is anticipated to debut in the nation and other areas, despite recent reports indicating that the company may introduce the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3-powered handset in the upcoming weeks. Additionally, the Xiaomi 14 has been observed on certification websites for Thailand and India, suggesting that these nations may soon see the phone's release.

The Xiaomi 14 Mystery Will Soon Unfold – What's Going to Happen?

The Xiaomi 14 has yet to officially be released for India or other international markets. Still, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer reportedly saw the device on the NTBC certification website earlier this week and on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website in late 2023. The Xiaomi 14 Mystery Will Soon Unfold – What's Going to Happen? The phone appears on several websites, suggesting that these nations may soon see its release. China reportedly took a liking to the Xiaomi 14, which overtook Apple as the country's most popular smartphone provider in December of last year. The new Xiaomi flagship is anticipated to arrive in India soon.

The Xiaomi 14 phone may reach India on the same day as its worldwide release

According to a recent source, the business plans to introduce the standard Xiaomi 14 to worldwide markets at this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC 2024). This year's yearly event is scheduled for February 26–29. However, the corporation has not yet made any announcements regarding the schedule. It's also possible that the phone will reach India on the same day as its worldwide release.

Xiaomi 14: Specifications

The 6.36-inch 1.5K (1,200x2,600 pixel) LTPO AMOLED screen of the Xiaomi 14, released in China in October 2023, has an adjustable refresh rate of 1Hz to 120Hz and a maximum brightness of 3,000 nits. Xiaomi 14 is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip and offers up to 12GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi 14 has a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for video chats and selfies and a 50-megapixel triple back camera configuration for taking pictures. The flagship Xiaomi 14 phone boasts a 4,610mAh battery that supports 90W wired charging, 50W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging. It also has an IP68 classification for dust and water resistance.

The Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the third model in the series, is expected to hit Chinese shores in March, and the business is reportedly working on it. In the upcoming weeks, leading up to the anticipated MWC 2024 launch window next month, we may anticipate hearing more about the company's plans to introduce the Xiaomi 14 in international markets, including India.