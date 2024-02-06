YouTube is Optimizing its Videos with New Red, Blue and Green Color Codes

The platform is testing an experimental feature that splits the whole YouTube broadcast into many color groups. Google is classifying and curating movies according to the color that makes up the majority of the thumbnail using new RGB color codes. Users may touch on the color tabs at the top of the suggestions to view videos of that certain color.

This feature is part of the new 'Craving Something New' card that allows users to create a video stream based on colors. The viewing experience remains the same, but this can be useful for users who like sequence and color coding.

What else has YouTube changed recently?

YouTube is constantly testing new features and platform changes. The latest is an experimental feature that separates the entire YouTube stream by color. 9to5Google reported that it has started testing new RGB color codes (red, blue, and green) on the platform and running videos based on color.

The full color-coded video breakdown is part of the new "Want something new?" on the map. By clicking on it, users can "create a stream of videos based on colors and enjoy exploring."

As mentioned, the available options are red, green, and blue, and color labels are available in the top menu option, where you'll also find tabs for music, recently downloaded, etc.

How does Google optimize content based on color?

According to a report, YouTube uses the visible hue of a video thumbnail and uses it to automatically place videos on different colormaps. The exact feature may vary, however, as YouTube has not officially shared information about the feature and how it will handle videos in the new color-coded tags.

Simply put, YouTube viewing remains the same thanks to this new feature. However, for users who want to be a little more organized, or they like the feature of color-coding the folders to find things easily. MacOS also uses color coding to help people categorize and organize their files and folders. Also, these new YouTube color codes could be useful, but only for some users.