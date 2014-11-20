Tag "AC"
LG Launches New Range of ACs – 59 New Modelsby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
LG Electronics India announces the launch of its new range of ACs for summer 2018. The new lineup includes 59 new inverter AC Split models which are 100% ISEER compliant …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Micromax Launches Air Conditioners Strengthing its Consumer Electronics Portfolioby Ashok Pandey March 2, 2017
Micromax Informatics introduced a new range of Air conditioners, to strengthen its presence in the AC market. This will be the first year to see a complete line-up of ACs …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]