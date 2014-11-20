Tag "AC"

LG Launches New Range of ACs – 59 New Models
by March 8, 2018

LG Electronics India announces the launch of its new range of ACs for summer 2018. The new lineup includes 59 new inverter AC Split models which are 100% ISEER compliant …

Micromax Launches Air Conditioners Strengthing its Consumer Electronics Portfolio
by March 2, 2017

Micromax Informatics introduced a new range of Air conditioners, to strengthen its presence in the AC market. This will be the first year to see a complete line-up of ACs …

