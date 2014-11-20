Tag "Asus Republic of Gamers"
ASUS Republic of Gamers Announces Strix GL702ZCby PCQ Bureau March 8, 2018
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) announces Strix GL702ZC, world’s first gaming laptop powered by the AMD Ryzen eight-core processor with multithreading technology for unstoppable gaming performance. This gaming beast is available at Flipkart for Pre-order. The ROG Strix …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
ASUS ROG announces ROG Masters 2017 India and APAC Qualifiersby Mayank Shishodia June 29, 2017
ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) recently announced that the ROG Masters 2017 – India & South Asia qualifiers and the finals will be hosted at The Lalit, Bengaluru on August 19, 2017. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]