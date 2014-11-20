Tag "Beyerdynamic"
Beyerdynamic Introduces DT 240 New Professional Monitor Headphonesby PCQ Bureau February 12, 2018
Music is not only created in a studio. Videos are now often cut on a notebook, and podcasters report via smartphone from anywhere in the world. The DT 240 PRO …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
CES 2018: beyerdynamic Introduces The Latest Audio Productsby PCQ Bureau January 9, 2018
In the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, beyerdynamic introduces the next landmark for ideal music enjoyment: The Xelento wireless with Mimi sound personalization. Aventho wireless: Sound …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Beyerdynamic launches in-ear headsets from the new Byron seriesby Mayank Shishodia June 12, 2017
The headset series from Beyerdynamic combines good sound with high quality workmanship and ease of use. The range includes two starter models: the wired in-ear Byron headset retailing at Rs.3650 and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]