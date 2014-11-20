Tag "Citrix"

Innovative Technologies To Look For In The Future
Tech & Trends

by February 23, 2018

Steve Jobs once said, ‘Innovation is the only way to win’. Thus, the quote stands as the ultimate reality of the present times. The technology sector is always driving swiftly …

Citrix Predictions 2018 – Bringing future of Work to Life
Tech & Trends

by December 21, 2017

Contributed By Makarand Joshi–Area Vice President and Country Head, India Subcontinent, Citrix Organisations’ reliance on technology has never been as pronounced as it is today. The last few years have been …

Automated Architecture: IoT as a Technology Works to Service both the Employees and Employers
Tech & Trends

by June 21, 2017

By Parag Arora – Area Vice President & Country Head, India Sub -Continent at Citrix Systems Imagine this – your alarm rings waking you up, sends a …

Relish Desktop Environment on Samsung Galaxy S8 with Samsung DeX Empowered by Citrix
News News & Launches

by March 31, 2017

As enterprises increasingly embrace mobile business strategies, people continue to carry as many as three devices with them, including laptops, smartphones and tablets. To lighten that electronics load, make people …

Enhance the Usability of Bandwidth and Optimise the Business Performance with SD-WAN
Editorials Features Tech & Trends

by January 6, 2017

Interaction with Ramanan Chidambaram, Director – Cloud Networking, India Sub-continent, Citrix Every …

Citrix ShareFile Helps Customers Accelerate the Move to the Mobile, Digital Office
News News & Launches

by November 23, 2016

The benefits of becoming a digital office are well-documented, and businesses have much to gain from adopting technology that streamlines employees’ workflows and routine processes while maintaining high levels of …

