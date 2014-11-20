Tag "DSLR"
Fujifilm brings X-H1 high performance camera in the X Series Rangeby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
Fujifilm India Private Limited announces the launch of the opulent FUJIFILM X-H1, the mirrorless digital camera in the X Series known for its superior image quality created by Fujifilm's proprietary …Read More
Canon EOS 77D Review: Best to Start Your Photography Passionby Raj Kumar Maurya May 17, 2017
The Canon EOS 77D comes with DIGIC7 image processor along 45-point all cross-type phase-detect-autofocus and a 24.2-megapixel sensor. It was announced alongside the canon T7i. Both Canon EOS T7i and …Read More
7 Cameras to Capture Life's Momentsby Ashok Pandey April 25, 2017
Whether business or holiday tour, you always have some moments which must be secured and a camera with a great sensor can help you in this. No doubt, smartphones have …Read More
Nikon D7500 Packs Advance Imaging Technologiesby Ashok Pandey April 12, 2017
Nikon India brings D7500 D-SLR with newest DX-format. Nikon D7500 comes with vibrant 4K UHD video support to capture cinematic adventures and equipped with a high-performance EXPEED 5 image-processing engine …Read More
Canon Rolls Out New Range of Camerasby Ashok Pandey February 22, 2017
Canon announces three new cameras in DSLR and mirrorless range in India. The launches comprise of EOS 800D, the newest DSLR designed for beginners looking for superior quality images, EOS …Read More
The New Nikon D5600 Ignites Creativity and Sharing with Seamless Communicationby Sonam Yadav November 10, 2016
Nikon India announces Nikon D5600, designed for photography hobbyists and content creators to explore their creative and artistic expressions. With convenient connectivity features, the latest entry-level DX-format D-SLR from …Read More
Canon Unleashes the EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Cameraby Ashok Pandey August 26, 2016
Canon India Pvt. Ltd., launches the highly anticipated EOS 5D Mark IV, offering professional photographers and filmmakers stellar, full-frame performance and the speed to deliver captivating narratives in both still …Read More
Nikon D5500 DSLR Camera Review: A compact DSLR with all the required features and great performanceby Ashok Pandey June 3, 2016
As compared to D3300 and D750, that we've previously reviewed, this camera now gets a monocoque design which allows the body to be compact and lightweight. Build and design: The front …Read More
Canon Brings 4K Capable EOS-1D X MARK II DSLR Cameraby Ashok Pandey February 3, 2016
Canon launched the EOS-1D X MARK II, Canon's new flagship professional EOS DSLR model and long-awaited successor to the EOS-1D X. The EOS-1D X MARK II brings together the latest …Read More
Nikon India Announces D-SLR D5 to empower the hands of photographersby Ashok Pandey January 8, 2016
Nikon India announce Nikon D5, the next-generation flagship model that expands photographic possibilities for professional photographers. This latest Nikon FX-format (full-frame) D-SLR camera is developed to capture moving subject with …Read More