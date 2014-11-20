Tag "DSLR"

Fujifilm brings X-H1 high performance camera in the X Series Range
News & Launches

Fujifilm brings X-H1 high performance camera in the X Series Range

by February 23, 2018

Fujifilm India Private Limited announces the launch of the opulent FUJIFILM X-H1, the mirrorless digital camera in the X Series known for its superior image quality created by Fujifilm’s proprietary …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Canon EOS 77D Review: Best to Start Your Photography Passion
Imaging Reviews

Canon EOS 77D Review: Best to Start Your Photography Passion

by May 17, 2017

The Canon EOS 77D comes with DIGIC7 image processor along 45-point all cross-type phase-detect-autofocus and a 24.2-megapixel sensor. It was announced alongside the canon T7i.  Both Canon EOS T7i and …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
7 Cameras to Capture Life’s Moments
Advice Buying Advice Cameras and Displays

7 Cameras to Capture Life’s Moments

by April 25, 2017

Whether business or holiday tour, you always have some moments which must be secured and a camera with a great sensor can help you in this. No doubt, smartphones have …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nikon D7500 Packs Advance Imaging Technologies
News News & Launches

Nikon D7500 Packs Advance Imaging Technologies

by April 12, 2017

Nikon India brings D7500 D-SLR with newest DX-format. Nikon D7500 comes with vibrant 4K UHD video support to capture cinematic adventures and equipped with a high-performance EXPEED 5 image-processing engine …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Canon Rolls Out New Range of Cameras
News News & Launches

Canon Rolls Out New Range of Cameras

by February 22, 2017

Canon announces three new cameras in DSLR and mirrorless range in India. The launches comprise of EOS 800D, the newest DSLR designed for beginners looking for superior quality images, EOS …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The New Nikon D5600 Ignites Creativity and Sharing with Seamless Communication
News News & Launches

The New Nikon D5600 Ignites Creativity and Sharing with Seamless Communication

by November 10, 2016

Nikon India announces Nikon D5600,  designed for photography hobbyists and content creators to explore their creative and artistic expressions. With convenient connectivity features, the latest entry-level DX-format D-SLR from …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Canon Unleashes the EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera
News News & Launches

Canon Unleashes the EOS 5D Mark IV DSLR Camera

by August 26, 2016

Canon India Pvt. Ltd., launches the highly anticipated EOS 5D Mark IV, offering professional photographers and filmmakers stellar, full-frame performance and the speed to deliver captivating narratives in both still …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nikon D5500 DSLR Camera Review: A compact DSLR with all the required features and great performance
Imaging Reviews

Nikon D5500 DSLR Camera Review: A compact DSLR with all the required features and great performance

by June 3, 2016

As compared to D3300 and D750, that we’ve previously reviewed, this camera now gets a monocoque design which allows the body to be compact and lightweight. Build and design: The front …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Canon Brings 4K Capable EOS-1D X MARK II DSLR Camera
News News & Launches

Canon Brings 4K Capable EOS-1D X MARK II DSLR Camera

by February 3, 2016

Canon launched the EOS-1D X MARK II, Canon’s new flagship professional EOS DSLR model and long-awaited successor to the EOS-1D X. The EOS-1D X MARK II brings together the latest …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Nikon India Announces D-SLR D5 to empower the hands of photographers
Cameras and Displays Imaging News News & Launches

Nikon India Announces D-SLR D5 to empower the hands of photographers

by January 8, 2016

Nikon India announce Nikon D5, the next-generation flagship model that expands photographic possibilities for professional photographers. This latest Nikon FX-format (full-frame) D-SLR camera is developed to capture moving subject with …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]