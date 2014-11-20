Tag "HCL"
HCL is Top Employer in the UK for the Twelfth Consecutive Yearby PCQ Bureau February 23, 2018
HCL Technologies (HCL) has been named a Top Employer in the United Kingdom for the twelfth consecutive year in recognition of its best–in–class employee engagement and people practices. The Top Employers
DataQuest 35 Years: THE START-UP REVOLUTION IN INDIAby PCQ Bureau February 8, 2018
Authored By: SAURABH SRIVASTAVA, Co-Founder/Past Chairman NASSCOM, TiE & Co-Founder IAN The IT Industry itself, which started the start-up revolution in a fairly hostile environment, has not only flourished but is
Dataquest 35 Years: BEYOND BUSINESSby PCQ Bureau February 5, 2018
Authored By Shiv Nadar, Founder & Chairman – HCL "Don't you think it is time to start giving back", asked my mother during a conversation at the dinner table. This directed
HCL Launches A.I–Powered Process Transformation Platformby Raj Kumar Maurya August 16, 2017
HCL Technologies (HCL) launches A.I–powered solutions to transform entire IT services landscapes as well as business processes and application engineering processes. HCL has recently launched 'Cognitive Orchestrated Process Autonomics (COPA)' Platform
Field Force Automation Helps HCL Improve CSAT by 92%by Anil Chopra April 15, 2015
A combination of a mobile app, GPS, and back-end CRM helps the company ensure that the right Field Engineer reaches the right customer quickly and resolve the query on time. Ensuring