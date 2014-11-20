Tag "IPHONE"
Apple Increases iPhone Prices and Ditches Qualcomm for Intelby Jagrati Rakheja February 5, 2018
After the FM Arun Jaitley announced the Union Budget 2018 last week wherein the customs duty on mobile phones increased from 15 percent to 20 percent, the tech giant Apple …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Belkin Sweeps Awards Season With Prestigious Wins At CES 2018by PCQ Bureau January 22, 2018
Belkin honoured with nine CES 2018 recognition and awards for its innovative products and continues to build its legacy and reputation for premium quality. Its newest BOOST↑UP Wireless Charging portfolio took …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How much does it cost to repair the screen of iPhone 8 Plus and iPhone X?by Ashok Pandey December 19, 2017
A crack on the iPhone screen is a crack on your image! iPhone is more than just a telecommunication device. It’s a status symbol. Therefore, what will you do if …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Jack of all trades: Introducing world’s first magnetic fast charging cableby PCQ Bureau October 4, 2017
We live in an increasingly fast paced world, where there is a need to stay connected 24X7. However, everything comes to a standstill if even one of our devices gets …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Made in India iPhone to start this monthby Mayank Shishodia May 18, 2017
US tech giant Apple Inc on Wednesday said it is beginning initial production of a “small number” of ‘iPhone SE’ in Bengaluru and will start shipping to domestic customers this month. It will …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Save Mobile Data, Here are five ways to cut down on iPhone data usageby Mayank Shishodia May 8, 2017
Is your iPhone guzzling down data? Are you straining yourself to find out how to stop data leakage? Here are five things you can do to do stop more data …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Apple is Finally Going to Start iPhone Manufacturing in Bangaloreby Sidharth Shekhar February 3, 2017
Apple is all set to start iPhone manufacturing in India in the next three to four months. The government of the Indian state of Karnataka has welcomed a proposal from Apple …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Best is Yet to Come From Appleby Sidharth Shekhar January 11, 2017
Ten years ago, Apple stunned the world with the first iPhone and the entire smartphone industry changed forever. It was one of the single biggest disruptions in the tech industry. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Xiaomi Amazes at CES 2017 with Mi TV 4: Modular Smart TV Thinner Than iPhone 7+by Tushar Mehta January 9, 2017
Xiaomi clearly hates bezels and made it clear with the launch of the bezel-less Mi Mix later in 2016. At CES 2017, the Chinese electronics giant has stretched its innovative wings …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Apple to Start Local Manufacturing in Indiaby Nijhum Rudra January 5, 2017
According to the recent report from Reuters, Apple Inc is in talks with India’s government to explore making products locally, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, as the US …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
iPhone Ranked India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone, Samsung Mobiles Follows at 2nd Place: Surveyby Adeesh Sharma January 4, 2017
The American multinational mobile brand, iPhone is ranked as India’s Most Reputed Mobile Phone brand in a study by BlueBytes in association with TRA Research (both part of the Comniscient …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The Evolution of Mobile Screens: Will 2017 be Full of Innovation?by Tushar Mehta January 3, 2017
Perceptions and preferences in the digital market are evolving. Mobile is the new master with clear domination in context of the number of devices in the market. At the same …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Smartphones Dominate Flickr Uploads with Apple Leading the Packby Sidharth Shekhar December 9, 2016
Apple remains the leading camera brand among its users according to a report by Flickr. Smartphones have grown as the device of choice for photography enthusiasts, while point and shoot and …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Does Premium Pricing Make Flagship Smartphones such as LG V20 More Attractive?by Tushar Mehta December 7, 2016
Apple, which previously used to be the brickbat for its expensive pricing, now has to compete with new Android launches for the badge of “most elite flagship” smartphone. Elite, unequivocally …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
The New Apple iPhone 7 and 7 Plus Smartphones Come with Advanced Featuresby Ashok Pandey September 8, 2016
Apple announces its new iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus with unique innovations. The new iPhone will be available in three storage variants 32, 128 and 256 GB. All the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Innovation Won’t Stop at Apple Anytime Soonby Sidharth Shekhar June 12, 2016
In 2015 cult classic movie Steve Jobs, based on Walter Isaacson’s biography of the same name, the whole myth surrounding the legend of Jobs is debunked for the first time. …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
13 Best Mobile CRM Apps For SME’sby Raj Kumar Maurya October 12, 2015
Now the SME’s are focusing towards the mobility solutions and mobile customer relationship management is one of them. So, here are some best mobile CRM applications available in the market …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Apple might let you delete pre-installed apps that comes with iPhoneby Anuj Sharma September 16, 2015
According to Tim Cook, Apple is “looking at” letting consumers get rid of pre-installed iPhone apps that are rarely used. These are the ones you mostly always hide away in …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Apple to Release 3 New iPhones Later This Yearby Anuj Sharma March 27, 2015
According to reports, Apple will release three different models of iPhones in the second half of 2015 including iPhone 6S, iPhone 6S Plus and a 4-inch iPhone 6C. All of the …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Next iPhone to Feature New Camera Technology to Capture More Richer Colorsby Anuj Sharma March 26, 2015
The new camera technology in next iPhone will use light-splitting cube to provide enhanced image quality. This new technology could potentially be incorporated in Apple’s next iPhone. The new camera will …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]