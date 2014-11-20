Tag "IT industry"
Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To Outshineby PCQ Bureau February 19, 2018
Authored By: Manoj Vashishth, VP Sales & Service Delivery Manoj Vashishth – VP Sales & Service Delivery, believes in finding out “What will work best” for an organisation being a senior …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Dataquest 35 Years: KEEP PUSHINGby PCQ Bureau February 16, 2018
Authored By: Bikram Das Gupta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group DQ as an idea was phenomenal in 1982. Anyone who is a pioneer takes on itself the moral responsibility to …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Dataquest 35 Years: PEOPLE PRACTICES THAT SHAPED THE IT INDUSTRYby PCQ Bureau February 6, 2018
Authored By: ASHOK SOOTA, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds IT is a knowledge business and India has succeeded in building a $150 bn industry only through our success in building a …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How Design Thinking will Change the Face of IT Industry?by PCQ Bureau January 29, 2018
Authored By: Sumit Sheth, Head, Creative Imagineering, Infogain Design Thinking (DT) is a methodology used by designers for solving complex problems and identifying suitable solutions for consumers or end-users. In simple …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Rapoo Introduces the VPRO Gaming Accessories Brandby PCQ Bureau January 11, 2018
RAPOO has announced its new gaming accessories brand, VPRO in the Indian market. Since 2012, it has been a part of the IT industry in India together with a diversity …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Trends that will Shape the IT industry in 2018by PCQ Bureau December 20, 2017
We are in the last phase of 2017 and we could definitely say it has been an eventful year for IT industry. We have witnessed companies going digital and making …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Running a Successful SME Using Free Technologiesby Ashok Pandey April 18, 2017
The word “free technology” is a myth, it is never really just about buying a tool and installing it. The very IT industry and its various service branches are proof …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Coursera and ISB launch two Specializations on ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ & ‘Business Technology Management’by PCQ Bureau September 21, 2016
Coursera announces the launch of two new Specializations called ‘Business Technology Management (BTM)’ for professionals in IT functions and the IT industry, and ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ for beginners …Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]