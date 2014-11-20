Tag "IT industry"

Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To Outshine
Features

Dataquest 35 Years: Ind Innovations Unbolt The IT Industry Opportunities For You Empowering Your Organization To Outshine

by February 19, 2018

Authored By: Manoj Vashishth, VP Sales & Service Delivery Manoj Vashishth – VP Sales & Service Delivery, believes in finding out “What will work best” for an organisation being a senior …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Dataquest 35 Years: KEEP PUSHING
Features

Dataquest 35 Years: KEEP PUSHING

by February 16, 2018

Authored By: Bikram Das Gupta, Founder & Executive Chairman, Globsyn Group DQ as an idea was phenomenal in 1982. Anyone who is a pioneer takes on itself the moral responsibility to …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Dataquest 35 Years: PEOPLE PRACTICES THAT SHAPED THE IT INDUSTRY
Features

Dataquest 35 Years: PEOPLE PRACTICES THAT SHAPED THE IT INDUSTRY

by February 6, 2018

Authored By: ASHOK SOOTA, Executive Chairman, Happiest Minds IT is a knowledge business and India has succeeded in building a $150 bn industry only through our success in building a …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
How Design Thinking will Change the Face of IT Industry?
Tech & Trends

How Design Thinking will Change the Face of IT Industry?

by January 29, 2018

Authored By: Sumit Sheth, Head, Creative Imagineering, Infogain Design Thinking (DT) is a methodology used by designers for solving complex problems and identifying suitable solutions for consumers or end-users. In simple …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Rapoo Introduces the VPRO Gaming Accessories Brand
News

Rapoo Introduces the VPRO Gaming Accessories Brand

by January 11, 2018

RAPOO has announced its new gaming accessories brand, VPRO in the Indian market. Since 2012, it has been a part of the IT industry in India together with a diversity …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Trends that will Shape the IT industry in 2018
News Tech & Trends

Trends that will Shape the IT industry in 2018

by December 20, 2017

We are in the last phase of 2017 and we could definitely say it has been an eventful year for IT industry. We have witnessed companies going digital and making …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Running a Successful SME Using Free Technologies
Advice Tech & Trends

Running a Successful SME Using Free Technologies

by April 18, 2017

The word “free technology” is a myth, it is never really just about buying a tool and installing it. The very IT industry and its various service branches are proof …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]
Coursera and ISB launch two Specializations on ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ & ‘Business Technology Management’
News News & Launches

Coursera and ISB launch two Specializations on ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ & ‘Business Technology Management’

by September 21, 2016

Coursera announces the launch of two new Specializations called ‘Business Technology Management (BTM)’ for professionals in IT functions and the IT industry, and ‘Trading Strategies in Emerging Markets’ for beginners …

Read More [shareaholic app="share_buttons" id="15671367"]